T-Birds Game Postponed

March 12, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Kennewick, Wash. - The Seattle Thunderbirds-Tri-City Americans game Tuesday at the Toyota Center was postponed early in the second period due to a significant injury to an Americans player. The game will be rescheduled at a time to be determined with the Thunderbirds leading, 2-0. Meanwhile Seattle's next regularly scheduled game is at home Friday at 7:05 p.m., also against Tri-City.

Seattle (25-32-4-1) had built a two-goal lead in the first period on goals from Hayden Pakkala and Antonio Martorana. Pakkala's goal, at 3:21, was scored while the T-Birds were on the power play. Martorana and Simon Lovsin earned the assists. The Martorana goal came at 18:39, assisted by Brayden Schuurman.

At the time the game was stopped, the T-Birds were outshooting Tri-City, 16-7. There was 18:55 remaining in the second period at the time of the postponement. The injured Tri-City player, Terrell Goldsmith, was transported to a local hospital but did give the crowd a thumbs up as he was stretchered off the ice. There were no updates on his condition.

Seattle has scored 17 goals over their last seven periods on the road.

At the time the game was stopped the T-Birds were 1-for-3 on the power play.

With no result, Seattle holds it's three-point lead over the Wenatchee Wild, and six-point lead over the Kamloops Blazers, for the final playoff spot in the Western Conference. The Wild are in Kamloops to play the Blazers Wednesday.

