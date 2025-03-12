Broncos Look to Punch their Ticket to the Playoffs Hosting Red Deer

March 12, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Swift Current Broncos News Release







Swift Current, SK - The task is at hand Wednesday night for the Swift Current Broncos (33-26-1-2) in their final match-up against the Red Deer Rebels (25-30-5-2) at home, win and you're in.

After picking up a single point against the Edmonton Oil Kings Sunday. The Broncos need a win of any kind or a single point against the Rebels to eliminate them from playoff contention. Locking up the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. Swift Current has won all three meetings against the Rebels including Saturday's 3-2 decision in Red Deer.

Tonight is the Build It, To Bring Game at InnovationPlex with proceeds once the Broncos exceed 2200 fans through the turnstiles will be donated to the Southwest Facilities Foundation. It will also be the Broncos alumni night featuring members of Broncos past including alumni from the 1989 & 1993 championship winning Broncos. It's also Weiner Wednesday where all hotdogs are $4 all night long.

For more on tonight's game, visit the Game Notes & Stats links above.

2024-25 Regular Season: 33-26-1-2 Home: 20-10-1-0 Away: 13-15-0-2

First Half Record: 17-16-0-1 Home: 12-7-0-0 Away: 5-9-0-1

Second Half Record: 15-9-1-0 Home: 8-3-1-0 Away: 8-6-0-1

LAST GAME 3-2 SOL @ Edmonton: Clarke Caswell had a pair of assists, while Luke Mistelbacher & Brady Birnie chipped in with goals, while Reid Dyck made 43 saves but the Broncos could not come away with an extra point in Edmonton on Sunday. Going to a four round shootout where St. Louis Blues draft pick Adam Jecho would score the eventual game-winner giving the Broncos three of a possible six points on their Alberta road-swing.

VS. RED DEER: This is the 4th and final meeting between the Broncos & Rebels. The Broncos took the most recent match-up against Red Deer on the road on March 8th 3-2. Luke Mistelbacher & Clarke Caswell each have four points to lead the Broncos in scoring against Red Deer this season. At home against the Rebels, the Broncos are 35-28-3-1 (two ties) & all-time against Red Deer... Swift Current sports a 67-59-1-2 (four ties) against the Rebels.

2024-2025 REGULAR SEASON SERIES 2023-2024 REGULAR SEASON SERIES:

December 7/2024 - at Swift Current (3-0 SC) December 14/2023 - at Red Deer (3-2 RD)

December 17/2024 - at Red Deer (5-4 SC) December 30/2023 - at Swift Current (5-4 OT RD)

March 8/2025 - at Red Deer (3-2 SC) February 6/2024 - at Swift Current (4-3 SC)

March 12/2025 - at Swift Current March 1/2024 - at Red Deer (7-5 SC)

March 20/2024 - at Swift Current (6-3 SC)

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from March 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.