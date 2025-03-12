Pats Fall to Blades 6-3

March 12, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Regina, Sask. - The Saskatoon Blades downed the Regina Pats 6-3 on Tuesday night at the Brandt Centre.

The Blades scored three goals in the first period, all coming in the final six minutes of the frame which lifted them to their third straight win, and 34th of the season. The Pats and Blades would trade a pair of goals each in the second stanza, and singles in the third.

Julien Maze (1G-1A), Caden Brown and Zach Lansard scored for the Pats while Ewan Huet made 25 saves.

Six different players scored for the Blades in the win. Tyler Parr led the way with three points (1G-2A), while Cooper Williams (1G-1A), Rowan Calvert (1G-1A) and Grayden Siepmann (1G-1A) chipped in with multi-point games. Evan Gardner made 25 saves for his 20th win of the season.

The Blades are now second in the Eastern Conference with 75 points.

FINAL SCORE: Blades 6, Pats 3

THE GOALS

First Period

1-0: Blades at 14:45 - Cooper Williams (18), assisted by Grayden Siepmann & Hunter Laing // Williams snuck behind a Pats defender and got open in front of the net. Siepmann then found him at the top of the crease and Williams tipped in the opening goal of the game.

2-0: Blades at 16:11 - Brayden Klimpke (3), assisted by Jack Kachkowski & Hudson Kibblewhite // Klimpke got the puck at the right point and his shot beat a screened Huet to extend the Blades lead to 2-0.

3-0: Blades at 19:15 - Rowan Calvert (23), assisted by Tyler Parr // Calvert's shot from the left circle went off Huet's shoulder and stick and into the net to give the Blades a 3-0 lead heading into the second period.

Second Period

4-0: Blades at 11:06 - Tyler Parr (20), assisted by Isaac Poll & Rowan Calvert // Poll's shot from the right point was redirected past Huet by Parr to extend the Blades to lead to 4-0.

4-1: Pats at 12:42 - Julien Maze (12), unassisted (PP) // Maze got the puck in the right corner and worked his way in front and got a shot off that beat Gardner to get the Pats on the board at 4-1.

5-1: Blades at 17:23 - David Lewandowski (11), assisted by Cooper Williams & Hunter Laing // Lewandowski got the loose puck behind the Pats net, wrapped it around and tucked it into the open cage to make it 5-1 Blades.

5-2: Pats at 18:23 - Caden Brown (17), assisted by Matt Paranych & Ashton Brown // Paranych got the puck at the left point skated in and did a spin-o-rama before sending a pass to Brown who one timed it past Gardner to make it 5-2.

Third Period

6-2: Blades at 6:18 - Grayden Siepmann (10), assisted by Tyler Parr & Tanner Scott // Siepmann's shot from the point got through a screen and past Pyne to make it 6-2.

6-3: Pats at 13:41 - Zach Lansard (7), assisted by Reese Hamilton & Julien Maze // Hamilton got the puck at the point and let a shot go that Lansard got a piece of which chipped past Gardner to make it 6-3.

THE STATISTICS

SOG : Regina - 11-11-0-0 | Saskatoon - 13-9-0-0

PP : Regina - 1/2 | Saskatoon - 1/2

THE GOALTENDING BATTLE

Regina: Ewan Huet (25 saves / 31 shots)

Saskatoon: Evan Gardner (25 saves / 28 shots)

THE 3 STARS

First: Cooper WIlliams (1G-1A) - Blades

Second: Tyler Parr (1G-2A) - Blades

Third: Matt Paranych (1A) - Pats

JUST NOTES

Julien Maze scored his 12th goal of the season and added an assist. He now has five points (2G-3A) in his last five games. Caden Brown got on the scoreboard with his team-leading 17th of the season. It was his 50th WHL goal. Matt Paranych picked up an assist giving him points in four straight games (1G-4A-5PTS). Zachary Lansard scored his seventh goal of the season ending a six game pointless streak. It was also his first goal in nine games. The Pats are 1-3-1-0 against the Blades this season. Regina dropped to 15-40-5-3 while Saskatoon improved to 34-21-3-4.

COMING UP

The Queen City Kids face the visiting Swift Current Broncos on Saturday, March 15th at 6:00pm at the Brandt Centre. Get your tickets at ReginaPats.com.

