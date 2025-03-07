Warriors Score Third Period Goal to Edge Pats

March 7, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Moose Jaw Warriors News Release







Moose Jaw, SK - Matthew Hutchison made 36 saves on Friday to lead the Warriors to a 3-2 win over the Regina Pats at the Moose Jaw Events Centre.

Four minutes into the game, Lynden Lakovic had control of the puck along the Regina right boards. He was able to push the puck to the point for Nolan Paquette who was able to get a shot through traffic, his fourth of the year gave Moose Jaw an early lead.

Regina was able to pick up a game-tying goal three and a half minutes later when Zach Moore was able to convert on the left side of the Moose Jaw net while on a Pats power play.

The Pats took a 2-1 lead seven minutes into the second period when Cameron Kuzma was able to score on a breakaway.

Inside the final two minutes of the period, Landen McFadden, Max Finley, and Riley Thorpe had the Pats inside their zone. The trio was able to fight the puck off the right Regina boards and drive towards the net. Finley was able to chop at the puck and put it over the blocker of goalie Ewan Huet, his third goal of the season tied the game at two.

The game remained tied until just before the nine-minute mark of the third period.

Regina failed to exit their zone which allowed the Warriors to go on the fore-check. Max Finley and Riley Thorpe pressured the Pats below the goal line, eventually forcing a loose puck. Luke Moroz then set up Brady Ness in the high slot where he rifled a shot over the glove of Heut, giving Moose Jaw a one-goal lead.

The Pats pressed throughout the third period, outshooting the Warriors 12-9 in the period, however, Matthew Hutchison was solid in the net as he turned them away and kept Moose Jaw in the driver's seat.

Moose Jaw finished 0-for-3 on the power play and was 4-for-5 on the penalty kill.

This weekend series continues Saturday in Regina, the Warriors' next home game is Tuesday when the Red Deer Rebels come to town.

