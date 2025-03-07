Game Preview: Game 64 at Red Deer Rebels

March 7, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Vs Rebels: Tonight's matchup is the seventh of eight matchups between the Central Division rivals this season. The Tigers are 2-4-0-0 against the Rebels so far. Gavin McKenna (9A) leads the Tigers with nine points in the season series.

2024-25 Season Series:

Red Deer 1 @ Medicine Hat 8 (Jan 10 2025)

Medicine Hat 2 @ Red Deer 4 (Oct 25 2024)

Red Deer 0 @ Medicine Hat 3 (Oct 9 2024)

Medicine Hat 3 @ Red Deer 6 (Oct 4 2024)

Red Deer 4 @ Medicine Hat 3 (Sep 28 2024)

Medicine Hat 2 @ Red Deer 4 (Sep 27 2024)

Previous Game: The Tigers defeated the Kelowna Rockets 5-2 on Tuesday night at Co-op Place. Liam Ruck (2G) and Veeti Vaisanen (2A) led the Tigers with a pair of points each. Ryder Ritchie, Marcus Ruck, and Mathew Ward also scored for the Tigers. Jordan Switzer had a great game in net for the Tigers. He made 23 saves to pick up with fifth consecutive win and 23rd of the season.

2024-25 Standings:

42-17-3-1

Central Div. - 1st

Eastern Con. - 1st

Home (23-7-2-0)

Away (19-10-1-1)

2024-25 Tigers Statistical Leaders:

Skater Stats Goalie Stats

Goals - Hunter St. Martin (36) Wins - Jordan Switzer (23)

Assists - Gavin McKenna (74) Save % - Jordan Switzer (.901)

Points - Gavin McKenna (106) GAA - Harrison Meneghin (2.61)

PIMs - Oasiz Wiesblatt (146) Shutouts - Jordan Switzer (4)

Plus/Minus - Gavin McKenna (+47)

Special Teams:

Power Play: 61 - 223 - 27.4%

Penalty Kill: 192 - 244 - 78.7%

League Leaders:

Stat Categories Player (Rank)

Points Gavin McKenna - 106 (2nd)

Points Oasiz Wiesblatt - 89 (Tied 7th)

Goals Hunter St. Martin - 36 (Tied 8th)

Goals (Defencemen) Bryce Pickford - 20 (2nd)

Goals (Rookies) Liam Ruck - 21 (Tied 2nd)

Assists Gavin McKenna - 74 (Tied 1st)

Assists Oasiz Wiesblatt - 58 (8th)

Power Play Assists Gavin McKenna - 24 (Tied 7th)

Short Handed Goals Hunter St. Martin - 6 (Tied 1st)

Game Winning Goals Oasiz Wiesblatt - 8 (4th)

First Goals Hunter St. Martin - 6 (Tied 7th)

Insurance Goals Gavin McKenna - 5 (Tied 7th)

Plus/Minus Gavin McKenna - +47 (Tied 1st)

Penalty Minutes Oasiz Wiesblatt - 146 (2nd)

Wins Jordan Switzer - 23 (Tied 5th)

Goals Against Average Harrison Meneghin - 2.61 (1st)

Goals Against Average Jordan Switzer - 2.65 (3rd)

Shutouts Jordan Switzer - 4 (Tied 2nd)

Shutouts Harrison Meneghin - 3 (Tied 4th)

Roaring Runs:

Player Name Streak

Gavin McKenna 35 Game Point Streak - 77 Points

Oasiz Wiesblatt 7 Game Point Streak - 9 Points

Marcus Pacheco 4 Game Point Streak - 4 Points

Liam Ruck 3 Game Point Streak - 4 Points

Marcus Ruck 3 Game Point Streak - 3 Points

Jordan Switzer 5 Game Win Streak

Upcoming Milestones:

Player Upcoming Milestone Currently At

Cayden Lindstrom 100 Career Games 99 Career Games

Cayden Lindstrom 50 Career Goals 46 Career Goals

Mathew Ward 250 Career Points 249 Career Points

Oasiz Wiesblatt 100 Career Goals 96 Career Goals

Jonas Woo 100 Career Points 99 Career Points

Roster Makeup: 25 players on the roster - 2 Goaltenders - 8 Defencemen - 15 Forwards

20 Years Old (2004) Meneghin, Ward, Weisblatt

19 Years Old (2005) Basha, Molendyk, Neutens, Pacheco, St. Martin, Van Mulligen, Volotovskii

18 Years Old (2006) Cunningham, Lindstrom, Muhonen, Pickford, Ritchie, Vaisanen, Woo

17 Years Old (2007) McCann, McKenna, Moss, Switzer

16 Years Old (2008) Gordon-Carroll, M. Ruck, L. Ruck, Steen

NHL Drafted / Signed Players: Andrew Basha (Calgary Flames), Cayden Lindstrom (Columbus Blue Jackets), Harrison Meneghin (Tampa Bay Lightning), Niilopekka Muhonen (Dallas Stars), Ryder Ritchie (Minnesota Wild), Hunter St. Martin (Florida Panthers), Veeti Vaisanen (Utah Hockey Club), Tanner Molendyk (Nashville Predators)

Push To The Playoffs:

Opponent Games Against Season Series Opponent Record Past 10 Games

Calgary Hitmen 1 6-0-1-0 39-15-3-3 7-2-0-1

Lethbridge Hurricanes 2 3-3-0-0 39-19-2-2 6-3-0-1

Red Deer Rebels 2 2-4-0-0 24-28-5-2 6-3-1-0

Tigers Schedule:

Last Five Results Next Five Time

Vs Kamloops 5-0 Win @ Red Deer - Fri. Mar. 7 7:00 PM (MST)

@ Edmonton 5-3 Win @ Lethbridge - Fri. Mar. 14 7:00 PM (MST)

@ Regina 2-0 Win Vs Red Deer - Sat. Mar 15 7:00 PM (MST)

@ Brandon 5-0 Win Vs Lethbridge - Sat. Mar 22 7:00 PM (MST)

Vs Kelowna 5-2 Win @ Calgary - Sun. Mar 23 5:00 PM (MST)

