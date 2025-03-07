Game Day Preview: Broncos Open 3-In-3 Road-Trip in Calgary

Calgary, AB - The Swift Current Broncos (32-25-1-1) will look for their 4th straight win as they head to Alberta and begin a 3-in-3 weekend with the Calgary Hitmen (39-15-3-3) Friday night at Scotiabank Saddledome.

The Broncos begin the weekend just three points back of the Saskatoon Blades for 7th in the Eastern Conference standings after Wednesday's 6-3 win in Saskatoon and will look for their 4th straight win coming into Calgary Friday. The Hitmen continue to push for the Eastern Conference crown 3rd in the Conference and four points out of 1st. The Hitmen have points in seven straight games going 6-0-0-1 in that stretch and do have three straight wins against the Broncos including a 3-0 shutout win on February 26th.

You catch all the action on Country 94.1 with the Voice of the Broncos Gino De Paoli, starting with the pre-game show at 7:45 and puck-drop is set for 8 PM.

2024-25 Regular Season: 32-25-1-1 Home: 20-10-1-0 Away: 12-14-0-1

First Half Record: 17-16-0-1 Home: 12-7-0-0 Away: 5-9-0-1

Second Half Record: 15-9-1-0 Home: 8-3-1-0 Away: 7-5-0-0

LAST GAME 6-3 W @ Blades: Trailing 3-0 12 minutes into the game Wednesday night, the Swift Current Broncos rallied with six unanswered goals including a four point night from Carlin Dezainde (2g, 2a) while defenceman Grayson Burzynski chipping in with three assists helping the Broncos defeat Saskatoon 6-3 on Wednesday Night in the Dub. Goaltender Joey Rocha made 20 saves in a relief appearance for the win, now up to 13 on the campaign.

VS. SASKATOON: This is the 7th of eight meetings between the Broncos and Blades this season, Swift Current won the most recent exchange at SaskTel Centre 3-2 on January 19th in Saskatoon. Broncos F Rylan Gould leads the Broncos in scoring against Saskatoon this season with 12 points (4 goals, 8 assists) in all six games played. Since the internet era Swift Current is 92-76-10-11 (8 ties) against Saskatoon. While in Saskatoon the Broncos are 45-33-4-9 (4 ties) against the Blades.

2024-2025 REGULAR SEASON SERIES 2023-2024 REGULAR SEASON SERIES:

October 9/2024 - at Swift Current (4-1 SC) September 29/2023 - at Swift Current (3-0 SC)

December 15/2024 - at Calgary (4-3 CGY) December 6/2023 - at Calgary (6-5 SC)

February 17/2025 - at Swift Current (5-2 CGY) December 17/2023 - at Calgary (7-4 CGY)

February 26 /2025 - at Calgary (3-0 CGY) March 22/2024 - at Swift Current (7-6 SC)

March 7/2025 - at Calgary March 23/2024 - at Swift Current (6-3 CGY)

