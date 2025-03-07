Cougars at Wild: Game Preview

March 7, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Prince George Cougars News Release







WENATCHEE, WA - The Prince George Cougars will try to make it six wins in a row as they battle the Wenatchee Wild once again, south of the border.

When: Friday, Mar. 7

Puck Drop: 7:00 pm

Listen: 94.3 The Goat

Watch: WHL Live

Cougars Record: 36-19-4-2 (78 Points / 4th Western Conference / 2nd BC Division)

Cougars Last Game: A 4-3 win in Wenatchee over the Wild on Wednesday, Mar. 5.

Wild Record: 21-32-7-1 (50 Points / 9th Western Conference / 6th US Division)

Wild Last Game: A 4-3 loss to Prince George on Wednesday, Mar, 5

Aiming for Six

The Cougars have their sights set on a sixth straight win as they take on Wenatchee once again. A victory tonight would make this the longest winning streak of the season and further solidify their playoff push.

Back on the Road

With a 15-15-1-0 road record, the Cougars are just one win away from getting over the .500 mark away from CN Centre. The Cougars have collected victories in their last two road games.

In Goal...

Goaltenders Josh Ravensbergen and Cooper Michaluk have been rock solid during the Cougars' five-game win streak, allowing three or fewer goals in each contest. Ravensbergen boasts an impressive 31-11-3-1 record, and with three games in three nights ahead, the coaching staff will have decisions to make in the crease.

On the Other Side..

The Wild, much like the Kamloops Blazers, are fighting for their playoff lives. The Wild enter tonight just three points behind the Seattle Thunderbirds for the 8th and final playoff spot. The Wild enter tonight with points in 7 of their last 10 games. Offensively, Don Nachbaur's club is lead by Evan Friesen who owns 53 points in 59 games (25-28-53). In goal, Brendan Gee and Alex Garrett have split the goaltending duties. Gee owns a 9-12-2-0 record in 26 games played, while Garrett sports a 13-5-3-1 record in 24 games. As a member of Wenatchee, Garrett is still looking for his first win.

