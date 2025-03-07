Broncos Host Star Wars Night in Support of Swift Current Salvation Army Food Bank

March 7, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Swift Current Broncos News Release







Swift Current, SK - The Swift Current Broncos are thrilled to announce that Star Wars Night is coming to the InnovationPlex on Friday, March 14, 2025, as the Broncos take on the Saskatoon Blades. Fans can expect an evening filled with galactic fun while supporting an important community cause.

In partnership with the Salvation Army Food Bank, the Broncos will be wearing exclusive Star Wars-themed jerseys for the game. These one-of-a-kind jerseys will be auctioned off, with all proceeds going directly to the Swift Current Salvation Army Food Bank, helping to provide food and support to those in need within our community.

"Combining the excitement of Star Wars with the mission of the Salvation Army Food Bank makes this event truly special," said Dominic LePan, Senior Manager of Corporate Sponsorships & Business Operations of the Swift Current Broncos. "We're excited to bring this fan-favourite theme night to our community and to use it as a platform to give back."

The night will also feature appearances from iconic Star Wars characters, bringing the galaxy far, far away right to Swift Current. Fans are encouraged to dress up in their best Star Wars costumes, with some prizes awarded for the most impressive outfits.

Adding to the immersive experience, an actual Stormtrooper from the Badlands Garrison of the 501st Legion, along with three other real Star Wars characters from the 501st Legion, will be in attendance. Fans will have the exclusive opportunity to meet them and capture the moment at the photo booth-but you'll have to be at the game to get your picture taken with these legendary figures!

"This event is a fantastic way to bring the community together for an evening of fun while supporting an important cause," said Michael Kincade, Executive Director of Food Banks Saskatchewan. "The Broncos and their fans have always been incredible supporters of the community, and we are grateful to be part of this special night."

Tickets for Star Wars Night are available now at www.scbroncos.com. Don't miss out on this unforgettable event-secure your seats today and be part of the force for good!

