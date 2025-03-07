Warriors Slip Past Pats, 3-2

March 7, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Moose Jaw, Sask. - The Moose Jaw Warriors defeated the Regina Pats 3-2 on Friday night inside the Moose Jaw Events Centre.

The Pats had a 2-1 lead near the end of the second period before Moose Jaw tied it with just over a minute left. Max Finley found the puck in the slot, and snapped a shot on net which went off a Pats defender and in.

In the third, Moose Jaw took advantage of a Pats turnover. Brady Ness was fed the puck in the high slot and he ripped home his first of the season to put the Warriors ahead 3-2.

Warriors' goaltender Matthew Hutchison made 36 saves in the win. Meanwhile, Pats goaltender Ewan Huet made 21 saves in the loss.

FINAL SCORE: Warriors 3, Pats 2

THE GOALS

First Period

1-0: Warriors at 3:58- Nolan Paquette (4), assisted by Lynden Lakovic // Paquette got the puck at the point and his wrist shot snuck through Huet to give the Warriors an early 1-0 lead.

1-1: Pats at 7:31 - Zach Moore (12), assisted by Keets Fawcett & Matt Paranych (PP) // Fawcett's point shot was kicked out by Hutchison where Moore got the loose puck and deposited it past the Warriors netminder to even the contest up at 1-1.

Second Period

2-1: Pats at 7:00 - Cameron Kuzma (4), assisted by Connor Bear // Just as a Pats penalty expired, Kuzma was sprung on a breakaway and he made no mistake burying his fourth of the season to give the Pats their first lead of the game at 2-1.

2-2: Warriors at 18:20 - Max Finley (3), assisted by Riley Thorpe & Landen McFadden // Finley's long shot bounced around and eventually over an outstretched Huet to even the game up at 2-2.

Third Period

3-2: Warriors at 8:48 - Brady Ness (1), assisted by Luke Moroz // The puck got to Ness at the mid point and his wrister beat a screened Huet to restore the Warriors lead at 3-2.

THE STATISTICS

SOG: Regina - 13-13-12-38 | Moose Jaw - 5-10-9-24

PP: Regina - 1/5 | Moose Jaw - 0/3

THE GOALTENDING BATTLE

Regina: Ewan Huet (21 saves / 24 shots)

Moose Jaw: Matthew Hutchison (36 saves / 38 shots)

THE 3 STARS

First: Matthew Hutchison (36 SV) - Warriors

Second: Brady Ness (1G) - Warriors

Third: Matt Paranych (1A) - Pats

JUST NOTES

Zach Moore has scored in back-to-back games, giving him 12 goals on the season which continues to add to his career-high tally Cameron Kuzma scored his fourth of the season and first in 13 games. Matt Paranych picked up an assist giving him points in back-to-back games. He now has three points (1G-2A) in those contests. Keets Fawcett ended a seven game pointless skid with a helper on the Pats' first goal. Connor Bear ended a 19-game pointless drought with a second period assist. The Pats are now 2-4-1 against the Warriors this season with Saturday's contest being the eighth and final matchup. Regina dropped to 15-38-5-3 while Moose Jaw improved to 13-41-5-2.

COMING UP

The Pats and Warriors finish out their eight game schedule against each other on Saturday, March 8th in the Queen City. Get your tickets at ReginaPats.com.

