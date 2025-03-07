Rockets Sign 2023 Sixth Round Pick Gabriel O'Brien

March 7, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Kelowna Rockets News Release







The Kelowna Rockets announced today that 2023 WHL Prospects Draft sixth-round pick (116th overall) Gabriel O'Brien has signed a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement with the Rockets.

O'Brien has suited up in 38 games this season with the Edmonton Jr. Oilers of the Alberta Elite Hockey League U18 AAA division where he's scored 16 goals and added 10 assists for 26 points. The six-foot-three, 190-pound forward also brings a physical element to his game, registering 86 penalty minutes.

"Joining the Kelowna Rockets is a dream come true," O'Brien said. "I look forward to what the future holds and I'm ready to give it my all both on and off the ice."

"Gabriel has had a solid season at the Under-18 level," said Rockets Assistant General Manager Curtis Hamilton. "He completes extremely hard and has earned this opportunity."

Established on a league-wide basis in 1993-94, the WHL Scholarship is guaranteed to players for each season they play in the WHL. A player is awarded a one-year post-secondary scholarship for each season played in the WHL, which includes: tuition, compulsory fees and required textbooks. A player can attend any post-secondary or career-enhancing institution of his choice, including universities, colleges, technical institutes, trade schools, or any other institution which will help the player achieve his academic and career goals. To learn more about the WHL Scholarship click here.

The Rockets will wrap up their trip with games on March 7th against the Edmonton Oil Kings.

Kelowna will return home on March 14th when they host the rival Kamloops Blazers at Prospera Place.

Tickets can be purchased online at selectyourtickets.com, by calling Select Your Tickets at 250-762-5050 or by visiting the Select Your Tickets box office at the Prospera Place box office. The box office is open 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Monday through Friday and opens at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday home game days.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from March 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.