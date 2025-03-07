Oil Kings Welcome Rockets to Rogers Place for Annual Meeting

March 7, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Edmonton Oil Kings News Release







Edmonton, Alta. - The Edmonton Oil Kings are back in action tonight as they host the Kelowna Rockets at Rogers Place for their biennial trip through the Central Division.

Edmonton is coming off a 3-2 loss to the Brandon Wheat Kings on Wednesday night as they started a five-game homestand. The Oil Kings are 33-24-2-2 now with 70 points, good for sixth in the East right now. Edmonton is three points back of Brandon for fifth and one point up on Saskatoon who is sixth.

The Oil Kings also have a chance tonight to lock up their spot in the WHL Playoffs. An Oil Kings win, combined with a regulation loss from the Red Deer Rebels would clinch the Oil Kings spot in the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Kelowna on the other hand was recently officially eliminated from playoff contention with their loss to Lethbridge on Wednesday night. The Rockets are currently in a stretch of eight straight games away from their home rink of Prospera Place. Tonight will mark the final game of that trip where they have amassed a record of 1-6-0-0. Overall, the Rockets are 17-39-4-2 on the season.

Tonight is the first and only meeting this season between the two clubs. Last season, the Rockets defeated Edmonton in Kelowna by a 4-3 score. Adam Jecho had two goals and an assist for Edmonton in that game. Meanwhile, the two clubs last met in Edmonton during the 2022/2023 season where the Rockets won 4-0.

Game time from Rogers Place is 7 p.m.

Oil Kings Scoring Leaders (GP, G-A-Pts):

Gracyn Sawchyn (48, 28-43-71)

Gavin Hodnett (59, 24-38-62)

Adam Jecho (49, 24-24-48)

Roan Woodward (61, 19-29-48)

Lukas Sawchyn (59, 14-34-48)

Oil Kings Milestone Watch:

F Gracyn Sawchyn is 8 points away from 200 in the WHL

F Marshall Finnie is 9 points away from 100 in the WHL

F Adam Jecho is 5 points away from 100 in the WHL

F Cole Miller is 12 points away from 100 in the WHL

Rockets Scoring Leaders (GP, G-A-Pts):

Jakub Stancl (52, 19-32-51)

Hayden Paupanekis (65, 22-19-41)

Michael Cicek (52, 17-23-40)

Will Sharpe (60, 8-32-40)

Max Graham (34, 13-22-35)

