Warriors Open Weekend Series with a Loss in Brandon

March 14, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Moose Jaw Warriors News Release







Brandon, MB - A weekend series between long-time rivals opened last night in Brandon, Moose Jaw played well but unfortunately fell short, falling 4-1 to the Wheat Kings.

Brandon came out strong and pressed inside the Moose Jaw zone early. 95 seconds in, Jordin Gavin set up Caleb Hadland between the Warriors' circle, where he scored to give the Wheat Kings an early lead.

As the first period rolled along, the Warriors became the aggressors. They had clean entries into the Brandon zone and were able to push the puck toward the Wheat King net which led to a 14-9 advantage on the shot clock, but they hit a couple of posts and Carson Bjarnason made some key saves to keep Moose Jaw down by one heading to the first intermission.

Moose Jaw started the second period on the power play but it was the Wheat Kings who got the early rewards as Caleb Hadland scored shorthanded 43 seconds into the frame to make it 2-0.

The Warriors' power play was able to get that goal back with six and a half minutes left in the middle stanza. Krzysztof Macias drove across the Brandon line in the middle of the ice, he bounced the puck around both Brandon defenders and was able to get a shot over the blocker of Bjarnason, his 18th of the season pulled Moose Jaw to within one.

Moose Jaw pushed the pace in the third period as they outshot the Wheat Kings 14-11 and they were able to generate plenty of chances around the Brandon net but could not convert.

Approaching the midway point, the Warriors took control of the puck inside their zone. They played the puck to the inside but unfortunately, it was grabbed by Wheat Kings forward Jordan Gavin who was able to get a shot past Josh Banini to put Brandon up by two.

Late in the third period and with their net empty for an extra attacker, the Warriors pressed inside the Wheat Kings' zone. With just 82 seconds left, Brandon's Luke Shipley jumped on a loose puck and sailed it down the ice and into the empty net, crushing the Warriors' comeback.

Josh Banini made 32 saves for the Warriors while Carson Bjarnason finished with 32 for the Wheat Kings.

Moose Jaw was 1-for-3 on the power play and 6-for-6 on the penalty kill.

This weekend series continues Saturday at Temple Gardens Centre, tickets are available online at www.mjwarriors.ca.

