Cougars vs. Wild: Game Preview

PRINCE GEORGE - The Prince George Cougars return home for the final four games of the regular season as they begin the home-stand against the Wenatchee Wild.

When: Friday, Mar. 14

Puck Drop: 7:00 pm

Watch: WHL Live

Listen: 94.3 The Goat

Cougars Record: 38-20-4-2 (82 Points / T-1st BC Division, T-2nd Western Conference)

Cougars Last Game: A 3-1 loss to the Vancouver Giants on Sunday, Mar. 9

Wild Record: 23-33-7-1 (54 Points / 6th US Division, 9th Western Conference)

Wild Last Game: A 5-2 win over the Kamloops Blazers on Wednesday, Mar. 12

One Point Away...

The Prince George Cougars are just one point away from securing home-ice advantage for the opening round of the 2025 WHL Playoffs. They can clinch it tonight with a point, or if the Portland Winterhawks lose in regulation to the Everett Silvertips.

BC Division Battle...

Despite having two games in hand, the Victoria Royals remain tied with the Cougars at 82 points as they enter the weekend. With the division title and the Western Conference's second seed still up for grabs, the final weekend showdown between these two teams could be the ultimate decider. Meanwhile, Victoria takes on the Vancouver Giants in a home-and-home series.

Whose House? OUR HOUSE!

The Cougars are back at the CN Centre for the first time since February 28th, where they've been a powerhouse this season. With a 21-4-3-2 home record, the team has won seven of their last eight on home ice and will look to keep the momentum rolling tonight.

On The Other Side...

For the Wenatchee Wild, every game is do-or-die. Sitting one point behind Seattle for the final playoff spot, they're in must-win mode. The Thunderbirds have two games in hand, but the Wild are coming in hot, winning their last two road games as they fight to keep their playoff hopes alive.

