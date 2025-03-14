Broncos Try to Bring Balance to the Force Hosting Blades

March 14, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

In An Arena Far, Far Away, SK - The Swift Current Broncos (33-27-1-2) look to bring down the opposing Saskatoon Blades (34-22-3-4) Friday night at InnovationPlex looking to once again take their place in the 2025 WHL Playoffs.

The Broncos are coming off a home loss to the Red Deer Rebels 3-2 on Wednesday, while the Blades will also look for a bounce back after dropping 5-2 decision to the Brandon Wheat Kings on Wednesday at Westoba Place. Plenty on the line tonight for Swift Current as they'll look for at least one point to claim their spot in the 2025 WHL Playoffs while being just six points back of the Blades for 1st in the East Division and from 5th in the conference. Swift Current has won three straight games in the eight game season series including a 6-3 win in Saskatoon on March 5th.

Tonight is Star Wars night at InnovationPlex as the Broncos will don Star Wars inspired jerseys that will be available for auction with proceeds going to the Salvation Army Food Bank in Swift Current. It's Fireball Firday with shots of Fireball $5 all night and plenty of Stars related contests and photo booths all night.

For more on tonight's game, visit the Game Notes & Stats links above, if you can't make the game you can catch it on Country 94.1 with the Voice of the Broncos, Gino De Paoli starting with the pre-game show at 6:45.

2024-25 Regular Season: 33-27-1-2 Home: 20-11-1-0 Away: 13-15-0-2

First Half Record: 17-16-0-1 Home: 12-7-0-0 Away: 5-9-0-1

Second Half Record: 16-10-1-0 Home: 8-4-1-0 Away: 8-6-0-1

LAST GAME 3-2 L vs Red Deer: Red Deer would score three straight goals backed by a 20 save effort from Peyton Shore and the Rebels defeated the Broncos 3-2 at InnovationPlex Wednesday. Clarke Caswell & Otto Hanson scored in the loss for Swift Current. The Broncos need a single point to get into the Eastern Conference playoff race.

VS. SASKATOON: This is the 8th and final meeting between the Broncos & Blades. Swift Current won the most recent exchange at SaskTel Centre 6-3 on March 5th in Saskatoon. Broncos F Rylan Gould leads the Broncos in scoring against Saskatoon this season with 12 points (4 goals, 8 assists) in all seven games played. Since the internet era Swift Current is 93-76-10-11 (8 ties) against Saskatoon. While at home the Broncos are 45-41-6-4 (4 ties) against the Blades.

2024-2025 REGULAR SEASON SERIES 2023-2024 REGULAR SEASON SERIES:

September 20/2024 - at Swift Current (4-1 SAS) November 10/2023 - at Swift Current (5-4 SAS)

September 21/2024 - at Saskatoon (9-3 SAS) November 18/2023 - at Saskatoon (4-1 SAS)

October 4/2024 - at Swift Current (6-3 SC) January 28/2024 - at Saskatoon (3-2 OT SAS)

November 30/2024 - at Saskatoon (4-3 SO SAS) February 10/2024 - at Swift Current (3-2 SAS)

January 19/2025 - at Saskatoon (3-2 SC)

February 15/2025 - at Swift Current (6-5 SO SC)

March 5/2025 - at Saskatoon (6-3 SC)

March 14/2025 - at Swift Current

