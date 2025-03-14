Rockets Return Home For Weekend Series With Kamloops

March 14, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Kelowna Rockets News Release







The Kelowna Rockets return home this weekend following their longest road trip of the season. The eight-game trip took the team to Vancouver and Prince George before heading off to Alberta to take on the five Central Division teams in Red Deer, Calgary, Medicine Hat, Lethbridge and Edmonton.

Kelowna will now turn their attention to the Kamloops Blazers for a weekend home-and-home series, beginning Friday night at Prospera Place before moving to Kamloops for the second game of the weekend on Saturday.

BLAZERS

Kamloops has lost three consecutive games coming into Friday night, with their most recent defeat coming on Wednesday night to Wenatchee by a 5-2 score. Kamloops has also dropped games to both Vancouver and Portland during their three-game skid.

ROCKETS ROSTER AND INJURY UPDATE

The Kelowna Rockets have three players out for the remainder of the season due to injury. Tij Iginla is out following successful hip surgery while Max Graham underwent successful knee surgery that will sideline him for the remainder of the season as well.

Michael Cicek will also miss the remaining regular season games after he underwent successful surgery to repair a laceration to his left forearm. Jaxon Kehrig and Andrew Petruk are both out week-to-week with upper body injuries.

ROCKETS TO WATCH

Gabriel O'Brien made his Rockets debut on Mar. 7 in Edmonton and could potentially slot into the lineup for his home debut against Kamloops.

Jakub Stancl registered a multi-point performance on Friday against Edmonton, the first time since February 15 against Kamloops.

BLAZERS TO WATCH

Tommy Lafreniere scored the game winner the last time these two teams met, scoring the winning tally with six seconds left in the third to break a 3-3 deadlock.

Jordan Keller currently sits third on the Blazers in points with 61 and tied for second on the team with 29 goals.

THE LAST TIME THESE TWO MET

Kelowna got out to a 2-0 and 3-1 lead thanks to goals from Kayden Longley, Michael Cicek and Levi Benson but Kamloops rallied with three goals in the third period including the game winner from Tommy Lafreniere with six seconds left in the third.

SEASON RECORD

Dec. 28 vs KAM - 3-1 L

Jan. 3 at KAM - 6-4 W

Jan. 24 at KAM - 4-3 OTL

Feb. 14 at KAM - 3-1 L

Feb. 15 vs KAM - 4-3 L

Mar. 14 vs KAM - @ 7:05 PM

Mar. 15 at KAM - @ 6:00 PM

Mar. 22 vs KAM - @ 6:05 PM

WATCH AND LISTEN

Radio broadcast

Rockets games will be broadcast on 104.7 FM the Lizard this season with Regan Bartel calling all of the action.

Don't forget to download the RocketFAN app and visit rocketfan.ca for more exclusive Rockets content from Pattison. Fans can stream the radio broadcast of all Rockets games on the app.

Online video stream

All Rockets games will be available on WHL Live. WHL Live on is available to fans anywhere in the world, providing high-quality streaming of WHL games on Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV platforms, via mobile with iOS and Android, and on web using Safari or Google Chrome web browsers. Visit watch.chl.ca for complete details and subscription options.

Six and twelve game Mini Packs for the Kelowna Rockets season are now on sale through Select Your Tickets.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from March 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.