Game Preview: Game 65 vs Lethbridge Hurricanes

March 14, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Medicine Hat Tigers News Release







Vs Hurricanes: Tonight's matchup is the seventh of eight meetings between the Tigers and Lethbridge Hurricanes this season. The teams have split the previous six games. Oasiz Wiesblatt (5G,4A) leads the way for the Tigers with nine points in the season series.

2024-25 Season Series:

Lethbridge 1 @ Medicine Hat 5 (Feb 17 2025)

Lethbridge 0 @ Medicine Hat 4 (Dec 28 2024)

Medicine Hat 1 @ Lethbridge 4 (Dec 15 2024)

Lethbridge 2 @ Medicine Hat 3 (Dec 14 2024)

Medicine Hat 3 @ Lethbridge 4 (Dec 6 2024)

Medicine Hat 6 @ Lethbridge 7 (Nov 6 2024)

Previous Game: The Tigers defeated the Red Deer Rebels 7-1 at the Peavey Mart Centrium. Ryder Ritchie (3G,2A) and Gavin McKenna (1G, 3A) led the way for the Tigers in the victory. Liam Ruck, Hunter St. Martin and Josh Van Mulligen also scored for the Tigers. Harrison Meneghin was nearly perfect in net for the Tigers. He made 29 saves on 30 shots to pick up his third consecutive win and 19th overall this season.

2024-25 Standings:

43-17-3-1

Central Div. - 1st

Eastern Con. - 1st

Home (23-7-2-0)

Away (20-10-1-1)

2024-25 Tigers Statistical Leaders:

Skater Stats Goalie Stats

Goals - Hunter St. Martin (37) Wins - Jordan Switzer (23)

Assists - Gavin McKenna (77) Save % - Jordan Switzer (.901)

Points - Gavin McKenna (110) GAA - Harrison Meneghin (2.56)

PIMs - Oasiz Wiesblatt (146) Shutouts - Jordan Switzer (4)

Plus/Minus - Gavin McKenna (+49)

Special Teams:

Power Play: 63 - 228 - 27.6%

Penalty Kill: 199 - 251 - 79.3%

League Leaders:

Stat Categories Player (Rank)

Points Gavin McKenna - 110 (2nd)

Points Oasiz Wiesblatt - 91 (7th)

Goals Hunter St. Martin - 37 (10th)

Goals (Defencemen) Bryce Pickford - 20 (Tied 2nd)

Goals (Rookies) Liam Ruck - 22 (2nd)

Assists Gavin McKenna - 77 (2nd)

Assists Oasiz Wiesblatt - 60 (Tied 7th)

Power Play Assists Gavin McKenna - 25 (Tied 5th)

Short Handed Goals Hunter St. Martin - 6 (Tied 1st)

Game Winning Goals Oasiz Wiesblatt - 8 (Tied 4th)

First Goals Hunter St. Martin - 6 (Tied 9th)

Insurance Goals Gavin McKenna - 5 (Tied 7th)

Plus/Minus Gavin McKenna - +49 (2nd)

Penalty Minutes Oasiz Wiesblatt - 146 (2nd)

Wins Jordan Switzer - 23 (Tied 7th)

Goals Against Average Harrison Meneghin - 2.56 (3rd)

Goals Against Average Jordan Switzer - 2.65 (5th)

Shutouts Jordan Switzer - 4 (Tied 2nd)

Shutouts Harrison Meneghin - 3 (Tied 4th)

Roaring Runs:

Player Name Streak

Gavin McKenna 36 Game Point Streak - 81 Points

Oasiz Wiesblatt 8 Game Point Streak - 11 Points

Marcus Pacheco 5 Game Point Streak - 5 Points

Liam Ruck 4 Game Point Streak - 5 Points

Ryder Ritchie 3 Game Point Streak - 8 Points

Shaeffer Gordon-Carroll 3 Game Point Streak - 4 Points

Jordan Switzer 5 Game Win Streak

Harrison Meneghin 3 Game Win Streak

Upcoming Milestones:

Player Upcoming Milestone Currently At

Cayden Lindstrom 100 Career Games 99 Career Games

Cayden Lindstrom 50 Career Goals 46 Career Goals

Mathew Ward 250 Career Points 249 Career Points

Oasiz Wiesblatt 100 Career Goals 96 Career Goals

Jonas Woo 100 Career Points 99 Career Points

Roster Makeup: 24 players on the roster - 2 Goaltenders - 7 Defencemen - 15 Forwards

20 Years Old (2004) Meneghin, Ward, Weisblatt

19 Years Old (2005) Basha, Molendyk, Neutens, Pacheco, St. Martin, Van Mulligen, Volotovskii

18 Years Old (2006) Cunningham, Lindstrom, Muhonen, Pickford, Ritchie, Vaisanen, Woo

17 Years Old (2007) McCann, McKenna, Moss, Switzer

16 Years Old (2008) Gordon-Carroll, M. Ruck, L. Ruck

NHL Drafted / Signed Players: Andrew Basha (Calgary Flames), Cayden Lindstrom (Columbus Blue Jackets), Harrison Meneghin (Tampa Bay Lightning), Niilopekka Muhonen (Dallas Stars), Ryder Ritchie (Minnesota Wild), Hunter St. Martin (Florida Panthers), Veeti Vaisanen (Utah Hockey Club), Tanner Molendyk (Nashville Predators)

Push To The Playoffs:

Opponent Games Against Season Series Opponent Record Past 10 Games

Calgary Hitmen 1 6-0-1-0 42-15-3-3 9-0-0-1

Lethbridge Hurricanes 2 3-3-0-0 41-19-2-2 7-2-0-1

Red Deer Rebels 1 3-4-0-0 26-30-5-2 6-3-1-0

Tigers Schedule:

Last Five Results Next Five Time

@ Edmonton 5-3 Win @ Lethbridge - Fri. Mar. 14 7:00 PM (MST)

@ Regina 2-0 Win Vs Red Deer - Sat. Mar 15 7:00 PM (MST)

@ Brandon 5-0 Win Vs Lethbridge - Sat. Mar 22 7:00 PM (MST)

Vs Kelowna 5-2 Win @ Calgary - Sun. Mar 23 5:00 PM (MST)

@ Red Deer 7-1 Win

