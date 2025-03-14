Preview: Americans at Thunderbirds - March 14, 2025

March 14, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Tri-City Americans News Release







LAST GAME: The Americans and Thunderbirds had their game on Tuesday postponed due to an on-ice incident that saw the game get postponed 1:05 into the second period. Americans defenseman Terrell Goldsmith requried medical attention and was brought to local hospital where he was released the next evening. Seattle held a 2-0 lead at the time of the postponement, and a rescheduling announcement is TBD.

VS SEATTLE: Tonight is the fifth meeting of the season between the Americans and Thunderbirds. Tri-City dropped the first meeting 5-2 back on October 8 before picking up 6-5 (Jan 10) and 2-1 OT (March 2) wins. The two teams meet again Sunday at the Toyota Center, with a rescheduled date for Tuesday's game to be determined.

SCORING LEADERS

Tri-City Americans Seattle Thunderbirds

Jake Sloan (28-41-69) Braeden Cootes (23-35-58)

Max Curran (21-44-65) Nathan Pilling (32-22-54)

Brandon Whynott (25-32-57) Coster Dunn (22-27-49)

SPECIAL TEAMS

Tri-City Americans Seattle Thunderbirds

Power Play - 16.7% (36-for-215) Power Play - 20.0% (42-for-210)

Penalty Kill - 77.4% (180-for-233) Penalty Kill - 75.5% (188-for-249)

