Hitmen Announce Round One Home Playoff Dates

March 14, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Calgary Hitmen News Release







Calgary, AB - The Calgary Hitmen have announced their first two home dates for the 2025 WHL Playoffs. The club will be hosting games one and two at the Scotiabank Saddledome on Friday, March 28th and Sunday, March 30th.

With points in 10 straight games, the Calgary Hitmen have locked up home-ice advantage in Round One of the 2025 WHL Playoffs presented by Nutrien. Calgary (42-15-3-3) is now tied with the Central Division-leading Medicine Hat Tigers in points and has a shot at claiming the Hitmen's first division title since 2014-15.

The Hitmen are pursuing their third WHL Championship, having lifted the Ed Chynoweth Cup in 1999 and 2010.

Game Date Visitor Home Time

1 Friday, March 28 TBD Calgary 7:00 p.m. MST

2 Sunday, March 30 TBD Calgary 2:00 p.m. MST

The Hitmen have five games remaining on the schedule and conclude their regular season on Sunday, March 23 on home ice against the Medicine Hat Tigers at 5:00 p.m. MT. See remaining schedule here.

Tickets are on sale now at HitmenHockey.com/Tickets.

