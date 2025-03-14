Game Day Hub: March 14 at Everett

March 14, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

The Portland Winterhawks are set for a busy weekend with three games in three nights, starting tonight in Everett for the final regular-season meeting between the two clubs.

Portland will then return home to host the Seattle Thunderbirds on Saturday at 6:00 p.m. before wrapping up the weekend with a 4:00 p.m. game against the Vancouver Giants on Sunday evening.

Puck Drop: 7:05 p.m. PST

Venue: Angel of the Winds Arena - Everett, Wash.

Uniforms: White

Listen Live: Winterhawks Radio Network and on the Winterhawks App

Game Notes: Winterhawks Game Notes

FOLLOW ALONG

Last Time Out

The Winterhawks hosted the Everett Silvertips on Sunday night in a thrilling match-up. Tyson Jugnauth and Josh Zakreski each scored shorthanded for Portland during the same penalty, giving the Hawks a 2-0 lead after the first period. Everett responded in the second frame with power play goals from Tyler MacKenzie and Julius Miettinen, leveling the score at 2-2 going into the second intermission. Both teams were held scoreless in the third frame and overtime. In the shootout, Jugnauth scored first, and Alex Weiermair sealed the win with a goal in round two. Meanwhile, goaltender Ondřej Štěbeták made 37 saves through 65 minutes and stopped both of Everett's shootout attempts, guiding Portland to a 3-2 victory over the Western Conference leaders.

Chyzowski Cracks 100

Winterhawks forward Kyle Chyzowski dished a beautiful feed to Tyson Jugnauth for the team's first goal of the game on Sunday night, marking 100 points on the season for the captain thus far. Chyzowski follows former captain Gabe Klassen and alternate captain James Stefan from the 2023-2024 season as the latest Portland player to reach this milestone. He also moved into the top 30 Winterhawks in points with 226 in his five seasons spent in Portland. The Surrey, B.C. native has posted 40 goals and 60 assists, sitting him fourth in the WHL among skaters for points, goals, and short-handed goals (4). Chyzowski recently announced his commitment to the University of Denver following his WHL playing career, where he is set to join the Pioneers for the 2025-2026 season.

Solid Saves

The Winterhawks found success in its goaltending over the week as Ondřej Štěbeták started three games, earning a win against the Kamloops Blazers on Wednesday and the Everett Silvertips on Sunday. Štěbeták turned aside a combined 77 shots across both contests. He denied both of the Silvertips' shootout attempts on Sunday, including a confident save against Seattle Kraken prospect Julius Miettinen to secure the home ice win.

Marek Schlenker got the nod on the road in Kent and he allowed just one goal in 38 shots faced on Saturday against U.S. Division rival Seattle Thunderbirds. Behind Schlenker's performance, the Hawks went on to win 4-1.

Silvertips Spotlight

The Everett Silvertips enter tonight's contest with a 44-12-4-4 record and are coming off a close battle with the Spokane Chiefs on Wednesday night, where a second period goal scored by Tyler MacKenzie proved to be the game winner in Spokane. The 'Tips currently hold the first seed in the Western Conference and are on track to win the Scotty Munro Trophy for WHL regular season champions as they sit six points ahead of the Medicine Hat Tigers. The win guaranteed the 'Tips home ice advantage in the opening round of the WHL playoffs.

Everett welcomed Julius Miettinen back into its lineup on Sunday in Portland after suffering an injury back on Dec 14, 2024. The Seattle Kraken second-rounder scored the team's second goal, tying the game at two a piece, and added an assist in the teams' battle with Spokane on Wednesday.

The Silvertips' offense is powered by 20-year-old center Tyler MacKenzie, who has racked up 76 points (33G, 43A) in 64 games played this season. MacKenzie joined the team in the off-season after coming from the Medicine Hat Tigers in an exchange for a 2025 WHL draft pick. The overager leads the team in assists and short-handed goals (3), and is second in team scoring behind Carter Bear, who suffered an injury in Portland on March 9.

Everett's defense is anchored by the strong duo of rookie defenseman Landon DuPont and veteran blueliner Erik Jameison. The two have combined for an impressive 92 points (29G, 63A). DuPont was given exceptional status as a 15-year-old for the 2024-2025 season, and has been a force for the Silvertips since joining the league.

In net, there's been a rotation between Jesse Sanche and rookie Raiden LeGall, both of whom have posted impressive stats this season. LeGall made 33 saves in Spokane on Wednesday, his second busiest game of the year, with his busiest coming against Portland on February 21. Together, the two backstops have combined for a 2.465 goals-against average and a .910 save percentage.

2024-25 Season Series

Portland and Everett will meet tonight for their eighth and final regular-season matchup. In their previous encounter, Portland earned a pair of points on home ice with a 3-2 shootout victory, highlighted by two shorthanded goals in the first period, shootout goals from Tyson Jugnauth and Alex Weiermair, and 37 saves from goaltender Ondřej Štěbeták. Before that, Everett hosted Portland, where Ryder Thompson scored his eighth goal of the season in his 200th career game but fell by a score of 4-1 on Feb. 21.

