Warriors Edge Pats and Sweep Midweek Series

January 1, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Moose Jaw Warriors News Release







Regina, SK - Rilen Kovacevic scored with 37 seconds left in regulation to lift the Moose Jaw Warriors to a 4-3 win over the Regina Pats at the Brandt Centre on Wednesday.

Seven minutes into the hockey game, the Warriors' forecheck pressured the Pats inside the Regina zone. 16-year-old Riley Thorpe created a turnover along the right boards. He then jumped on the loose puck and drove toward the net.

Thorpe was able to bounce the puck to Landen McFadden on the left side of the net. The 17-year-old let a quick shot go that beat goalie Madden Mulawka. His third goal of the year gave Moose Jaw a 1-0 lead.

On the power play to start the second period, the Warriors went up 2-0 when Brayden Schuurman jumped on a rebound on the side of the Pat net.

At the six-minute mark, the Warriors fought the puck off the right Regina boards and set up a shot for Aiden Ziprick. The rebound was left on top of the crease where Ethan Semeniuk scored his sixth of the season to put the Warriors up by three.

In the back half of the period, the Pats started to fight back. They got a power-play goal from Caden Brown with just under six minutes remaining to put life in their legs. Just over two minutes later, Zach Pantelakis scored to make it a one-goal game, and then 20 seconds later, Anthony Wilson scored to tie the game at three.

The third period saw a lot of battles in all three zones, Regina had more attack time and tossed eight shots on net but Brady Smith kept the game scoreless.

On the power play inside the final minutes of regulation, the Warriors set up Rilen Kovacevic in the left circle where he blasted a shot past Mulawka, propelling the Warriors to the win.

Kovacevic, Brayden Schuurman, and Landen McFadden finished with a goal and two points each, Aiden Ziprick picked up two assists, and Brady Smith made 33 saves.

Moose Jaw was 3-for-5 on the power play and 2-for-3 on the penalty kill.

The Warriors' busy week continues on the weekend with a pair of home games. Friday they battle the Prince Albert Raiders and then the Saskatoon Blades are in town on Saturday.

