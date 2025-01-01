Oil Kings Kicking off 2025 against Hitmen

Edmonton, Alta. - The Edmonton Oil Kings look to kick off 2025 on a high note this afternoon as they welcome the Calgary Hitmen to Rogers Place.

Through 33 games this season, the Oil Kings are 18-13-1-1, good for 38 points, and sixth place in the Eastern Conference standings. They've also won 10 of their last 13 games dating back to November 20. That includes December 27 and 29, when the Oil Kings most recently defeated the Red Deer Rebels by 5-1 and 8-2 scores respectively in Red Deer and Edmonton.

Roan Woodward will look to continue his hot stretch of hockey as he has a five-game point streak and 12 points in his last seven games. Joe Iginla looks to keep up the scoring as he is coming off a hat-trick on Sunday and a Rookie of the Week nod from the WHL.

Meanwhile, the opponents to kick off 2025 is none other than the rival Calgary Hitmen who are currently 18-11-3-1 on the season, just two points ahead of Edmonton in fourth place at the moment. The Hitmen come out of their holiday break 1-2-0-0 after losing to Lethbridge and Medicine Hat on the road, with a home win over Medicine Hat on December 29. Calgary is led offensively by two players in the Top-10 of the WHL scoring list as Oliver Tulk and Ben Kindel who have 53 and 52 points respectively this season.

Today will mark the third of eight meetings between the Oil Kings and Hitmen. The home team has won both meetings so far this season, and the Oil Kings have outscored the Hitmen 6-5. Most recently, the two clubs met on November 29 in Calgary with the Hitmen taking a 4-2 decision.

Game time is 2 p.m. from Rogers Place today.

Oil Kings Scoring Leaders (GP, G-A-Pts):

Gracyn Sawchyn (30, 18-28-46)

Gavin Hodnett (33, 15-20-35)

Roan Woodward (33, 12-22-34)

Adam Jecho (26, 9-15-24)

Lukas Sawchyn (33, 5-18-23)

Oil Kings Milestone Watch:

D Blake Fiddler is 8 games away from 100 in the WHL

D Josh Mori is 5 games away from 200 in the WHL

F Roan Woodward is 5 points away from 100 in the WHL

Hitmen Scoring Leaders (GP, G-A-Pts):

Oliver Tulk (33, 16-37-53)

Ben Kindel (32, 21-31-52)

Connor Hvidston (33, 12-19-31)

Carter Yakemchuk (28, 12-18-30)

Carson Wetsch (33, 13-12-25)

2024-25 Schedule vs. Calgary Hitmen

Saturday, Sep 28 @ EDM (4-1 EDM)

Friday, Nov 29 @ CGY (4-2 CGY)

Wednesday, Jan 1 @ Edmonton

Wednesday, Jan 29 @ Calgary

Friday, Jan 31 @ Edmonton

Friday, Feb 7 @ Calgary

Wednesday, Mar 12 @ Edmonton

Sunday, Mar 16 @ Calgary

