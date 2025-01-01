Royals Win Rematch against Giants 5-2

January 1, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Vancouver Giants left wing Torretto Marrelli crashes the net vs. the Victoria Royals

Langley, B.C. - The Victoria Royals scored three power play goals in a 5-2 win over the Vancouver Giants on New Year's Day at the Langley Events Centre.

The loss snaps the Giants four-game winning streak, dropping their record on the season to 17-14-4. The Royals, meanwhile, improve to 18-11-3-4.

The Royals cruised to the win in this one, leading 4-0 after just one period and 5-0 midway through the second, before London Hoilett and Brett Olson each scored for Vancouver.

Brayden Boehm had two goals for Victoria, while Hayden Moore, Teydon Trembecky and Cole Reschny each scored once.

GAME SUMMARY

The Royals scored on each of their first three power play opportunities.

First, Moore opened the score 7:57 into the game after taking a pass from Markus Loponen in the slot.

Boehm made it 2-0 a few minutes later, when he tipped in a Justin Kipkie point shot.

With 4:03 left in the first, Trembecky knocked a rebound out of the air at the side of the net past Matthew Hutchison to extend the Royals lead to 3-0.

Before the first period came to a close, Boehm notched his second of the day when he fired it home off the rush from the right circle.

Reschny whacked home a loose puck on the doorstep midway through period two to make the score 5-0 for the visitors.

Hoilett got the Giants on the board late in the second with a nifty move to create space for a clear shot from the slot.

Olson then tipped a point shot with 1:08 left in the game to make the final score 5-2.

THEY SAID IT

"We didn't have a chance tonight. You could tell that from the very onset of the game tonight. Last night was different. Even when we were down last night, we weren't playing bad. We were a little bit sleepy for the first 10 minutes yesterday and after that I thought we played 50 minutes of solid hockey. Tonight we didn't help ourselves...we took some really dumb penalties tonight. Undisciplined penalties with our group, so we didn't help ourselves at all, in any capacity. That's something that we have to learn. Our fourth game in five nights after the break, our kids, to be honest were running on fumes, but still you have to understand how you have to compensate for that and kind of change your game in some areas - making sure that you're playing a little bit smarter, but we just didn't do that tonight. Victoria was good. They came out and we knew they were going to come out. We talked about what we needed to do: short shifts, we needed to be disciplined, we needed to change as a group on our line changes and make sure we're staying fresh, but we got behind the eight ball early. There was not a chance we were coming back tonight." - Giants Head Coach Manny Viveiros on the game overall

STATISTICS

SOG: VAN - 5/7/7 = 19 | VIC - 20/18/8 = 46

PP: VAN- 1/3 | VIC - 3/7

Face-Offs: VAN - 29 | VIC - 25

3 STARS

1st: VIC - Brayden Boehm - 2G, 1A, 5 SOG, +1

2nd: VIC - Cole Reschny- 1G, 1A, 5 SOG, +1

3rd: VIC - Justin Kipkie - 2A, 5 SOG, +1

GOALTENDING BATTLE

Vancouver: LOSS - Matthew Hutchison (16 saves / 20 shots). Burke Hood in relief (25 saves / 26 shots)

Victoria: WIN - Jayden Kraus (17 saves / 19 shots)

UPCOMING

Date Opponent Time Location

Friday, January 3 Wenatchee 7:00 PM PST Langley Events Centre

Saturday, January 4 Kelowna 6:05 PM PST Prospera Place

Tuesday, January 7 Prince George 7:00 PM PST CN Centre

