Slough Sharks Claim First SK/MB Fishing Derby

January 1, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Swift Current Broncos News Release







Brandon, MB - The first ever SK/MB Fishing Derby Cup belongs to the Lake Diefenbaker Slough Sharks after a four goal second period, on route to a 5-2 triumph in Brandon against the Wheat City Walleye New Year's Day.

The Slough Sharks would be penalized five straight times in the first period and on a 5 on 3 it was Nolan Flamand tapping in his 10th of the season putting the Wheat City Walleye up 1-0 after one and outshot the Slough Sharks 10-2.

Early in the second period the Walleye would add to their lead 42 seconds in as Marcus Nguyen would get a freebie after a pass would hit Slough Sharks defender Grayson Burzynski (Winnipeg, MB) to make it 2-0 but then cue the pod of Slough Shark goals. First on the power play Rylan Gould (Headingly, MB) would tap home his 9th PPG of the season from Clarke Caswell (Brandon, MB) & Grayson Burzynski at 7:51. Then the Slough Sharks would tie the game at 13:38 as Peyton Kettles (Winnipeg, MB) would finish a passing play with Luke Mistelbacher (Steinbach, MB) & Rylan Gould. Then just 45 seconds later, Dawson Gerwing (Meadow Lake, SK) would walk in on a two-on-one with Connor Gabriel (Saskatoon, SK) & Kurt Rookes (Manson, MB) to give the Slough Sharks the lead. Finally it would be Brady Birnie (Regina, SK) adding a fourth straight goal for Lake Diefenbaker at 15:03 from Ty Coupland (North Vancouver, BC) to push the lead to 4-2 heading to the third.

The Walleye would pressure the Slough Sharks with 15 shots on goal but Reid Dyck would slam the door shut, and after the Walleye thought they had scored to make it 4-3, it was Brady Birnie snatching away any opportunity for the Walleye to comeback hitting the empty net at 18:08.

With the win the Slough Sharks open the New Year 1-0 in 2025, while now 18-16-0-1 & the Wheat City Walleye drop their record to 17-11-3-2.

The Slough Sharks will return to their Broncos form on Friday opening a home-at-home series with the Medicine Hat Tigers at home. Get your tickets now on our website.

