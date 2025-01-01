Slough Sharks Battle Walleye in First Ever SK/MB Fishing Derby Game

Brandon, MB - For the second and final time this season the Lake Diefenbaker Slough Sharks (17-16-0-1) will hit the ice, this time in the first SK/MB Fishing Derby against the Brandon Wheat Kings alter ego... the Wheat City Walleye (17-10-3-2) to kick off 2025 at Westoba Place.

The Broncos have dropped three straight to begin the second half of the WHL season including Monday's 3-1 loss to the Wheat Kings at home, finding themselves in the 8th and final playoff spot in the WHL's Eastern Conference Standings, while the Wheat Kings (Walleye) have climbed to fifth with wins in two of their last three games.

It's a special start time for the game from Westoba Place as puck-drop is set for 2 PM. The game will be carried on Country 94.1

with the Voice of the Broncos Gino De Paoli, starting with the pre-game show at 1:45.

For more on the SK/MB Fishing Derby game visit the official Game Notes & Stats links above.

VS. BRANDON: This is the fourth of six meetings this season between the Wheat Kings & Broncos. The season series currently has the Wheat Kings winners of two of three. Brandon won the most recent contest December 30 in Swift Current by a 3-1 mark. Captain Clarke Caswell scored the lone Broncos goal in the loss. Grayson Burzynski leads the team in scoring against Brandon with a goal and three assists this season. Since 1996, the Broncos are 78-87-14-9 (seven ties) against the Wheat Kings. While in Brandon, Swift Current is 36-45-8-6 (three ties) against the Wheat Kings.

2024-2025 REGULAR SEASON SERIES 2023-2024 REGULAR SEASON SERIES:

October 5/2024 - at Brandon (4-3 SOW SC) September 30/2024 - at Brandon (6-3 BDN)

November 23/2024 - at Brandon (7-3 BDN) October 4/2023 - at Brandon (6-2 SC)

December 30/2024 - at Swift Current (3-1 BDN) January 12/2024 - at Brandon (7-3 SC)

January 1/2025 - at Brandon February 3/2024 - at Swift Current (5-4 OT BDN)

February 11/2025 - at Swift Current March 9/2024 - at Swift Current (6-3 SC)

February 22/2025 - at Swift Current

