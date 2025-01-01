Isogai Departs as Wild Acquire Trio of Draft Picks, Rights to NCAA-Committed Pair

January 1, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Wenatchee Wild News Release









Wenatchee Wild forward Kenta Isogai (left)

(Wenatchee Wild, Credit: Russ Alman)

WENATCHEE, Wash. - The Wenatchee Wild have announced a trade with the Victoria Royals of the Western Hockey League (WHL), acquiring three WHL Prospects Draft selections and the WHL playing rights to NCAA-committed players Morgan Hackman and Nick Koering in exchange for 2004-born forward Kenta Isogai and a fourth-round selection in the 2027 draft. As part of the trade, the Wild receive Victoria's second-round selection in the draft this spring, a third-round selection in the 2027 draft, and a fifth-round pick in 2028.

Hackman, a Vernon, British Columbia product, is a 2007-born forward currently with the Nanaimo Clippers of the British Columbia Hockey League (BCHL). He is in his first season of junior hockey after a lengthy run in the Canadian Sport School Hockey League (CSSHL) with RINK Academy in Kelowna, British Columbia, and recently announced an NCAA Division I commitment to Minnesota State University.

Koering is a 2007-born defenseman from Eden Prairie, Minnesota who has spent time this season with the Muskegon Lumberjacks of the United States Hockey League. A Colorado College commit, Koering was named to the NHL Central Scouting Players to Watch list this past fall with a "W" rating, indicating a likely sixth- or seventh-round selection in this summer's draft.

Isogai, a native of Nagano, Japan, has spent the last season-and-a-half with the Wild, posting 126 points in 92 WHL games. The 20-year-old forward was originally selected by the Wild in the 2023 Canadian Hockey League Prospects Draft.

The Wenatchee Wild sincerely thank Kenta Isogai for his contributions to the club and wish him all further success in Victoria, and proudly welcome Morgan Hackman and Nick Koering to the Wild family.

