Oil Kings Fall to Hitmen in First Game of 2025

January 1, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Edmonton Oil Kings News Release







Edmonton, Alta. - The Edmonton Oil Kings dropped their first game of 2025 on Wednesday afternoon, falling 4-1 to the Calgary Hitmen.

The Oil Kings opened the scoring in this one courtesy of a great individual effort from Landon Hanson for his seventh of the season at the 7:59 mark. However, Calgary responded at the 14:38 of the frame as Ben Kindel scored on a powerplay to make it 1-1.

In the second, Calgary scored 36 seconds in off the stick of Hunter Aura, and while Edmonton outshot the Hitmen 10-6 in the period, they were unable to capitalize on a few excellent chances.

Carson Wetsch scored with just under seven minutes to play in the third to make it 3-1, and then Carter Yakemchuk added an empty netter with about three minutes to play to end it at a 4-1 score.

The Oil Kings were 0-for-4 on the powerplay and 5-for-6 on the penalty kill. Meanwhile Ethan Simcoe made 25 saves in the Edmonton net.

Edmonton is now 18-14-1-1 on the season and are back in action on Friday when they visit the Lethbridge Hurricanes to kick off a three-in-three with the Hurricanes.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from January 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.