Royals Acquire Kenta Isogai from Wenatchee Wild

January 1, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Victoria Royals News Release







Victoria, B.C. - The Victoria Royals announced today that they have acquired 2004-born forward Kenta Isogai and a conditional fourth round pick in 2027 from the Wenatchee Wild in exchange for prospects Morgan Hackman, Nick Koering, a second-round pick in 2025, third round pick in 2027 and fifth round pick in 2028.

Isogai, who nails from Nagano, Japan, is in his second season with the Wild, where he has 15 goals and 23 assists for 38 points in 28 games so far. Over his time in the WHL, Isogai has appeared in 92 regular season games where he has scored 46 goals and 80 assists for 126 points. Isogai, who stands at 5'11 and 176lbs was Wenatchee's leading scorer during the 2023/24 campaign and was named a U.S. Division First Team All-Star.

"Kenta is a dynamic player who we feel will come in and make an immediate impact." Said Royals General Manager Jake Heisinger. "He has shown the ability to be one of the top offensive forwards over his time in the WHL and we are excited to welcome him to Victoria."

