Warriors Add 20-Year-Old Defenceman Dowhaniuk to Roster

November 15, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Moose Jaw Warriors News Release







Moose Jaw, SK - The Moose Jaw Warriors announced today the addition of 2004-born defenceman Keaton Dowhaniuk, who joins the Club from the Vernon Vipers of the BCHL.

Dowhaniuk started the season on the roster of the Prince George Cougars but was released in September.

"He was interested in returning to the Western Hockey League and we wanted to add a veteran defenceman with WHL experience to help the team moving forward," Warriors general manager Jason Ripplinger said.

Dowhaniuk, the younger brother of former Warriors defenceman Logan Dowhaniuk, played four seasons with the Cougars, posting eight goals and 77 points in 228 career Western Hockey League games.

After being released by the Cougars earlier this season, Dowhaniuk joined the BCHL's Vipers where he put up one goal and five points in 11 games.

"He'll bring character, he'll bring grit and obviously plenty of WHL experience to our lineup," added Ripplinger.

With the addition of Dowhaniuk, the Warriors now four overage players on the team's roster, including forwards Rilen Kovacevic and Brayden Schuurman, and defenceman Kalem Parker. Due to the Schuurman's injury, the Warriors will continue to carry four overage players moving forward.

Dowhaniuk is expected to make his Warriors debut coming up on Thursday night against the Saskatoon Blades.

