Chiefs Host Hitmen Friday for Fred Meyer Shop with the Chiefs Night

November 15, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Spokane Chiefs News Release







Spokane, Wash. - The Spokane Chiefs return home from north of the border to take on the Calgary Hitmen Friday night at Spokane Arena. It's the first and only time the teams will meet this season as the Chiefs look for their first win against the Hitmen in the last five seasons (0-2-0-0). It's Fred Meyer Shop With The Chiefs Night! One lucky fan will walk away with a $1,000 shopping spree to Fred Meyer and have their favorite player join to push the cart!

LOCATION: Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena

TIME: 7:05 p.m.

PROMO: Fred Meyer Shop With The Chiefs

JERSEY COLOR: White

LISTEN: 103.5 FM The Game (pre-game show starts at 6:30 p.m.) - Listen online.

WATCH: WHL Live

FOLLOW: @spokanechiefs on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and X. #GoChiefsGo

