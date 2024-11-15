Game Day Hub: November 15 vs. Red Deer

November 15, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

The Portland Winterhawks are back on home ice this Friday, November 15, to host the Red Deer Rebels for a 7:00 p.m. PT showdown at Veterans Memorial Coliseum. The matchup, part of Hawks Fight Hunger Night presented by Fred Meyer, aims to rally the Portland community in the fight against hunger. With a special focus on supporting the Oregon Food Bank, fans are encouraged to bring non-perishable food donations and join in a night filled with exciting promotions and activities.

Puck Drop: 7:00 p.m. PT

Venue: Veterans Memorial Coliseum - Portland, Ore.

Uniforms: White

Listen Live: Winterhawks Radio Network and on the Winterhawks App

Watch Live: WHL Live on CHL TV

Upcoming Promotional Games:

Saturday, November 16 - Cartside Watch Party - MORE INFO

Friday, November 22 - Toy Drive - BUY TICKETS

Friday, November 29 - Hometown Heroes - BUY TICKETS

Last Time Out

The Portland Winterhawks put forth a strong late-game effort but ultimately fell short in a 3-1 loss to the Calgary Hitmen on Wednesday night at Veterans Memorial Coliseum. Following a scoreless first period, the Hitmen struck twice before Portland answered late in the third. Diego Buttazzoni scored his seventh goal of the season with assists from Kyle Chyzowski and Tyson Jugnauth, bringing the Hawks within one. However, an empty-net goal from Calgary's Carson Wetsch secured the 3-1 win.

Hawks Fight Hunger

The Portland Winterhawks are proud to partner with Fred Meyer for the annual Hawks Fight Hunger Night tonight, Friday, November 15, as they take on the Red Deer Rebels at Veterans Memorial Coliseum. Puck drop is set for 7:00 PM, but fans are encouraged to arrive early to join in this impactful evening, which is dedicated to supporting the Oregon Food Bank and helping provide meals for those in need. Fans attending can look forward to special activities, including the Fred Meyer Lucky Row promotion, which will reward a lucky row with $25 gift cards, along with an appearance by the Fred Meyer mascot. After the game, ladies aged 18 and older are invited onto the ice for the annual Turkey Shoot, where they'll have the chance to win a free Thanksgiving turkey!

Fans are encouraged to bring non-perishable food items such as peanut butter, canned meals, canned meats, pasta, rice, cereal, beans, canned fruits, and vegetables. Donation barrels will be stationed outside the VMC entrances, with additional barrels available through the end of November at both the Winterhawks Skating Center in Beaverton and Sherwood Ice Arena. The Winterhawks will also match up to $1,000 in cash donations made through the Oregon Food Bank's dedicated donation link, amplifying the impact of every contribution.

Sing Along Song: Party in the U.S.A. by Miley Cyrus

Special Teams Success

The Winterhawks have been delivering stellar performances on special teams this season. The power play has been firing on all cylinders, capitalizing on opportunities with remarkable efficiency, while the penalty kill has effectively shut down opponents' chances. As the Winterhawks face Red Deer, expect special teams to play a pivotal role in tonight's game.

2024-25 Season Series

This is the first and only meeting between the Portland Winterhawks and the Red Deer Rebels this season.

Reviewing Red Deer

The Red Deer Rebels come into Portland looking to bounce back from a tough 3-2 shootout loss to the Seattle Thunderbirds on November 12. Despite leading 2-0 after two periods, special teams struggles proved costly for Red Deer, as they allowed two power-play goals and a shorthanded tally in the third period before eventually falling in the shootout.

With a 9-8-1-1 record, the Rebels sit sixth in the WHL Eastern Conference and will look to get back on track against the Winterhawks. Key contributors to watch include forward Ollie Josephson, who has put up 13 points (6G, 7A) in 18 games and netted his second goal in as many games during the loss to Seattle. Carson Birnie, another offensive weapon for the Rebels, has also tallied 13 points (6G, 7A).

In goal, Chase Wutzke has started 16 games and has posted a 3.33 GAA and .897 save percentage, and will be looking to improve on those numbers. However, the Rebels' special teams have struggled this season, sitting last in the league with a 13.4% power play and 19th in penalty kill at 72.1%. Portland will need to capitalize on Red Deer's special teams issues while shutting down their top scorers in Josephson and Birnie. With the Rebels playing their fifth game in seven nights, the Winterhawks have an opportunity to press the attack and take advantage of a tired squad.

Cartside Watch Party - Saturday, November 17

This Saturday, November 17, join us for a Cartside Watch Party as the Portland Winterhawks hit the road to face the Vancouver Giants at 7:00 p.m. PT! Head over to Cartside in Portland to watch the game with fellow Hawks fans. Enjoy great food, drinks, and the camaraderie of other Winterhawks supporters as you cheer on the team during this exciting away matchup. It's the perfect spot to catch all the action and be part of the Winterhawks' journey, even from afar. See you at Cartside for all the fun!

Sensory Room presented by DSP Connections

The Sensory Room will be located in the DWYER ROOM on the first floor of the coliseum and the Sensory Kits will be available for pickup at the Rose Quarter Guest Services Window near Entry CC on the VMC concourse. If you have any questions, you can contact the Winterhawks Offices at (503) 236-4295.

Kids' Corner presented by Seebee Construction

We invite all fans to visit our Winterhawks Kids Corner located in the southwest corner of the VMC concourse by entry FF. Play foosball, PlayStation 5 NHL25, or check out a book from our Little Library. A big thank you to our friends at SeaBee Construction for making the fun activities in the Kids Corner possible.

