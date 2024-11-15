Giants Acquire Defenceman Mittelsteadt from Rockets

November 15, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Vancouver Giants News Release









Ethan Mittelstadt with the Kelowna Rockets

(Vancouver Giants, Credit: Steve Dunsmoor) Ethan Mittelstadt with the Kelowna Rockets(Vancouver Giants, Credit: Steve Dunsmoor)

Langley, B.C. - The Vancouver Giants announced today the acquisition of 2005-born defenceman Ethan Mitttelsteadt (Victoria, B.C.) from the Kelowna Rockets in exchange for a fourth-round draft pick in 2027 and a seventh-round draft pick in 2025.

"We're pleased to add someone with Ethan's experience to our blueline, which improves our depth at the position," Giants General Manager Barclay Parneta said. "We look forward to seeing him in our lineup soon."

Mittelsteadt recorded a career-high 31 points last season in 67 games, on three goals and 28 assists, to go along with a +3 rating and 69 penalty minutes. He has seven points in 16 games so far in 2024-25 (2G-5A).

In 152 career regular season games, Mittelsteadt has registered 47 points (11G-36A). He also has 15 games of playoff experience.

The 6-foot, 187 lb. left-shot defender was originally drafted by the Seattle Thunderbirds in the fifth round in 2020, 95th overall. He was traded to Kelowna from Seattle as part of the Colton Dach trade at the 2023 trade deadline.

Mittelsteadt will wear number 27 for the Giants.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from November 15, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.