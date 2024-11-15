Cameron Dillard Signs WHL Scholarship & Development Agreement

Western Hockey League (WHL)

EVERETT, Wash. - The Everett Silvertips have officially signed defenseman Cameron Dillard to a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement.

"I'm thrilled to officially be a part of the Silvertips family," said Dillard. "It's an incredible opportunity, and I'm looking forward to getting to know the team."

Dillard, an '08-born Arlington, TX native, has recorded 16 assists over 23 games played this season with the Dallas Stars Elite 16U AAA. He previously logged one goal and 25 assists in 62 games played in 2023-24 with the same club.

"Cameron has a promising future with the Silvertips as an all-around defenseman," noted Silvertips general manager Mike Fraser. "His steady play and responsibility on the back end, as well as his ability to shut things down defensively, was evident right from the first time we saw him play. He also moves pucks well and uses his size, reach and range to his advantage."

The 6-foot-3, 192-pound Dillard was originally drafted 10th-overall by the Silvertips in the 2023 US Prospects Draft- the same class in which his Dallas teammate and fellow Silvertip signee Booker Toninato was taken 32nd-overall.

Dillard registered 12 goals and 45 assists over 66 games at the 14U level in his draft year. His defensive play has helped lead the Stars to both the 2024 16U National Finals and the 2023 14U National Finals.

Cameron Dillard is guaranteed a WHL Scholarship for every year he plays in the WHL by signing a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement. He becomes the second US Prospects Draft pick to sign with the team.

