Rockets Off To Prince George For Pair Of Weekend Games With Cougars

November 15, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Kelowna Rockets News Release









Owen Folstrom of the Kelowna Rockets

(Kelowna Rockets, Credit: Steve Dunsmoor) Owen Folstrom of the Kelowna Rockets(Kelowna Rockets, Credit: Steve Dunsmoor)

The Kelowna Rockets wrapped up their three-game homestand against Saskatoon, Spokane and Seattle with a 5-3 victory Wednesday night at Prospera Place over the Thunderbirds.

Andrew Cristall had another four-point performance, his fourth this season while Jakub Stancl scored the game winning and insurance marker as Kelowna fought back from a 3-1 third period deficit. Following the homestand, the Rockets grabbed five out of a possible six points thanks to a 2-1 victory over the Blades, a 6-5 overtime loss to Spokane and Wednesday's victory over Seattle.

COUGARS

The Cougars were active over the weekend, hosting Vancouver for a pair of games on Nov. 9 and 10. Prince George got a three goal performance from forward Koehn Ziemmer in a 7-1 victory before Ziemmer followed up his performance with two goals and an assist in a 5-4 overtime victory over the Giants which included him scoring the winner 31 seconds into the extra frame.

ROCKETS ROSTER UPDATE

The Kelowna Rockets made a pair of transactions this week, acquiring defenceman Nate Corbet on Thursday in a trade with the Medicine Hat Tigers that sent forward Ethan Neutens and a pair of draft picks the other way. Corbet played 71 combined games with the Tigers last season and the early part of this season. He was selected by Medicine Hat in the third round of the 2021 WHL Prospects Draft and has amassed four goals and 10 points to go along with 121 penalty minutes. He has one goal and five points in 20 games this season.

The Rockets also traded defenceman Ethan Mittelsteadt on Friday morning to the Vancouver Giants in exchange for a pair of draft picks that will come in 2025 and 2027. Mittelsteadt played parts of three seasons with the Rockets, suiting up in 112 regular season games along with 15 playoff games. So far this season the 19-year-old defenceman has two goals and seven points in 16 games. His best season came in 2023-24 where he recorded three goals, 31 points and 69 penalty minutes in 67 games. Over his WHL career Mittelsteadt has played in 152 games, scoring 11 goals and 47 points.

MOVEMBER WITH THE ROCKETS

The Kelowna Rockets have several players and front office staff members participating in this year's Movember campaign in order to raise money for men's health.

Members of the Rockets will be growing moustaches over the course of November and posting progression pictures to help us reach out goal.

ROCKETS TO WATCH

Andrew Cristall has had an outstanding start to his season as the 19-year-old star has 28 points in his first 10 games of the season. Cristall surpassed the 300 point total in his WHL career on November 5 in Spokane and has tallied four, four-point efforts this season while averaging 2.80 points-per-game.

Jakub Stancl found the net for the first time in eight games as the six-foot-three 198 pound forward scored twice in Wednesday's come from behind victory over Seattle.

COUGARS TO WATCH

Forward Koehn Ziemmer has been lights out for the Cougars since his return from the Los Angeles Kings. In 13 games the 20-year-old forward has lit the lamp 17 times and added seven assists for 24 points.

Borya Valis leads the Cougars in points with 29 in 18 games. The 20-year-old forward has scored 10 times including a two-goal, four-point performance on Saturday against the Giants.

THE LAST TIME THESE TWO MET

The Rockets and Cougars met on October 2 nd and while Tij Iginla scored the opening goal for Kelowna in his season debut, the Cougars stormed back for a 5-2 victory.

SEASON RECORD

Oct. 2 vs PG - 5-2 L

Nov. 15 at PG - @ 7:00 pm

Nov. 16 @ PG - @ 6:00 pm

Dec. 17 vs PG - @ 7:05 pm

Jan. 10 vs PG - @ 7:05 pm

Feb. 7 vs PG - @ 7:05 pm

Feb. 25 at PG - @ 7:00 pm

Feb. 26 at PG - @ 7:00 pm

WATCH AND LISTEN

Radio broadcast

Rockets games will be broadcast on 104.7 FM the Lizard this season with Regan Bartel calling all of the action.

Don't forget to download the RocketFAN app and visit rocketfan.ca for more exclusive Rockets content from Pattison. Fans can stream the radio broadcast of all Rockets games on the app.

Online video stream

All Rockets games will be available on WHL Live. WHL Live on is available to fans anywhere in the world, providing high-quality streaming of WHL games on Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV platforms, via mobile with iOS and Android, and on web using Safari or Google Chrome web browsers. Visit watch.chl.ca for complete details and subscription options.

Six and twelve game Mini Packs for the Kelowna Rockets season are now on sale through Select Your Tickets.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from November 15, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.