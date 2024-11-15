Rockets Acquire Pair Of Picks From Giants For Defenceman Ethan Mittelsteadt

The Kelowna Rockets announced today they have acquired a 2025 seventh-round selection and a 2027 fourth-round selection in the WHL Prospects Draft from the Vancouver Giants in exchange for defenceman Ethan Mittelsteadt.

"It was just a numbers thing," said Rockets President and General Manager Bruce Hamilton. "He (Mittelsteadt) falls into the 19-year-old age bracket where we have three 19-year-old defencemen and there was an opportunity for us to acquire some draft picks that will likely help us in the future."

"It was important to find a good spot for him and we're happy to be able to get him to a spot in Vancouver where he'll enjoy being there."

Mittelsteadt played parts of three seasons with the Rockets, suiting up in 112 regular season games along with 15 playoff games. So far this season the 19-year-old defenceman has two goals and seven points in 16 games. His best season came in 2023-24 where he recorded three goals, 31 points and 69 penalty minutes in 67 games. Over his WHL career Mittelsteadt has played in 152 games, scoring 11 goals and 47 points.

Mittelsteadt was originally drafted by the Seattle Thunderbirds in the fifth round of the 2020 WHL Prospects Draft was acquired by the Rockets in a trade that sent Colton Dach the other way at the 2023 WHL trade deadline.

Kelowna will now hit the road for a pair of games in Prince George against the Cougars over the weekend. They will return home to play the Wenatchee Wild on Wednesday, November 20th. Puck drop will go at 7:05 PM.

