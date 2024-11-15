Oil Kings Back on the Road, Set to Battle Blades

Saskatoon, Sask. - After just a one game stop at home, the Edmonton Oil Kings are back on the road for a pair of games starting tonight in Saskatoon.

It will be the second of four meetings of the season between the Oil Kings and the Saskatoon Blades, and the first of the season in Saskatoon. The two clubs last met on October 17 in Edmonton with the Blades taking a 6-2 decision. Edmonton got goals from Marshall Finnie and Gracyn Sawchyn and led 2-1 before five unanswered goals from the Blades. The Oil Kings are looking for their first win in nine tries against the Blades dating back to February 19, 2022.

Edmonton is coming off a Wednesday evening loss to Medicine Hat by a 2-1 score. Cole Miller scored the Oil Kings lone goal in that one. That puts the Oil Kings at 8-8-1-1 on the season, and are currently in the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. Offensively, Gracyn Sawchyn had his 12 game point streak snapped on Wednesday, and will look to start a new one tonight and continue his stretch of 21 points (9G, 12A) in his last 13 games.

Saskatoon has just returned from their B.C. road trip and earned a 1-3-0-1 record in those five games, with all five being decided by one goal. The Blades are now 11-5-1-1 on the season. They're led offensively by Ben Riche who has 27 points (12G, 15A) in 18 games.

Game time from Saskatoon is 6 p.m. MT and 7 p.m. Saskatchewan time.

Oil Kings Scoring Leaders (GP, G-A-Pts):

Gracyn Sawchyn (15, 9-13-22)

Gavin Hodnett (18, 9-12-21)

Miroslav Holinka (16, 10-8-18)

Adam Jecho (16, 5-12-17)

Roan Woodward (18, 6-10-16)

Milestone Watch:

F Cole Miller is 6 games away from 200 as an Oil King.

F Landon Hanson is 3 games away from 100 in the WHL

D Parker Alcos is 5 games away from 100 in the WHL

F Road Woodward is 10 games away from 200 in the WHL

D Ethan MacKenzie is 9 games away from 100 in the WHL

F Gavin Hodnett is 8 assists away from 100 in the WHL

F Gracyn Sawchyn is 2 assists away from 100 in the WHL

Blades Scoring Leaders (GP, G-A-Pts):

Ben Riche (18, 12-15-27)

Rowan Calvert (18, 9-10-19)

Brandon Lisowsky (12, 9-9-18)

Tyler Parr (16, 7-11-18)

Cooper Williams (18, 5-12-17)

2024-25 Schedule vs. Saskatoon Blades:

Thursday, October 17 @ EDM (6-2 SAS)

Friday, November 15 @ Saskatoon

Wednesday, January 8 @ Edmonton

Sunday, March 2 @ Saskatoon

