Walter Spins Gem as Sea Dogs in 5th Straight

May 26, 2022 - Eastern League (EL) - Portland Sea Dogs News Release







Portland, Maine - Brandon Walter allowed just one hit and struck out eight over seven innings in the 3-1 Portland Sea Dogs (22-20) win over the Somerset Patriots (26-15) on Thursday at Hadlock Field in Portland, Maine.

Somerset broke onto the scoreboard first in the top of the second inning against Walter. With one out, Elijah Dunham hit a solo homer to right field. It was his sixth of the year and gave the Patriots a 1-0 lead.

The Sea Dogs responded in the bottom of the third inning with two runs against Patriots starter Randy Vasquez. Elih Marrero and David Hamilton got the inning started with base hits. One out later, Devlin Granberg doubled to left, scoring both and giving Portland a 2-1 lead.

Portland added to their score in the bottom of the sixth inning with Somerset reliever Steven Jennings on the mound. With two outs, Wil Dalton kept the inning alive with a double. Tyreque Reed followed with a double of his own, expanding the Sea Dogs lead to 3-1.

Walter worked through the seventh inning, giving way to the bullpen in the eighth. Joan Martinez pitched a perfect eighth inning while striking out one. Chase Shugart entered the game for the ninth and struck out three to secure a 3-1 Sea Dogs win.

In the first inning, David Hamilton stole his league-leading 19th and 20th stolen bases of the season.

Walter (2-2) hurled 7.0 innings, allowing just one run on one hit while striking out five, and picking up his second win of the year. Vasquez (0-1) tossed 5.0 innings while surrendering two runs on eight hits and striking out four in his first loss of the season.

The Sea Dogs and Patriots play the fourth game of a six-game series on Friday with a 6:00 PM first pitch. Portland's starter is to be announced and will go up against RHP Luis Medina (1-2, 4.43 ERA).

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from May 26, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.