SeaWolves Suffocate Baysox in Seventeen-Run Showing

May 26, 2022 - Eastern League (EL) - Bowie Baysox News Release







It's always darkest before the dawn. The Bowie Baysox lost their fifth-consecutive game on Thursday night, letting up both season high hits and runs to the Erie SeaWolves, a 17-1 final. Erie hammered all five Bowie pitchers for at least one run and hit another three home runs.

Starting on the bump for the first time since April 30th, Zach Peek (L, 0-2) pitched only 1.2 innings while on a pitch limit, allowing four hits and three runs. Peek hit his limit after loading the bases, and Tyler Burch was called on to try and strand the runners, but he could not. Dylan Rosa greeted Burch rudely with a grand slam.

Quincy Nieporte tagged Burch for another home run, a solo shot with two outs in the third inning. Burch could not get out of the second inning after the two early outs, allowing four more batters to reach after the home run, and two more runs. The SeaWolves tormented Conner Loeprich with two more runs in the fourth inning, and four more in the fifth, including a solo homer by Andrew Navigato.

Bowie's only run of the evening started when Gunnar Henderson drew his league-leading 38th walk in the bottom of the fourth. Following an error and another walk, Henderson scored on a groundout by Adam Hall. The unearned run was the only blemish on Reese Olson's (W, 3-2) day for Erie, as the righty struck out eight batters over five innings.

A pitching change in the top of the sixth sent Griffin McLarty to the mound and putt a halt to the Erie offense by striking out the side. The fun was short-lived, though. McLarty gave up two more runs in the next inning off of doubles from Nieporte and Rosa, and a single from Gage Workman.

Bowie's fourth reliever of the night, Shelton Perkins, mopped up the seventh inning with a bases-loaded strikeout to avoid more damage against McLarty's record. Perkins was still hit for a run, albeit unearned, in the eighth inning when Kerry Carpenter scored on a throwing error.

Following Reese Olson's strong start for Erie, Chavez Fernander spun two scoreless innings, and Joe Navilhon did the same to close out the game.

The Baysox will get back to action on Friday evening with the fourth game in their series with Erie, with the first pitch set for 7:05 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from May 26, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.