Patriots Drop Third Straight in Portland

May 26, 2022 - Eastern League (EL) - Somerset Patriots News Release









Elijah Dunham of the Somerset Patriots

(Somerset Patriots) Elijah Dunham of the Somerset Patriots(Somerset Patriots)

Portland, Maine - The Portland Sea Dogs (22-20) defeated the Somerset Patriots (26-15) by a score of 3-1 at Hadlock Field on Thursday night.

Elijah Dunham (6) put the Patriots on the board with a solo blast in the top of the second to give Somerset a 1-0 lead, his third home run over his past four games.

Portland jumped out in front in the bottom of the inning, as Devlin Granberg doubled home Elih Marrero and David Hamilton, giving the Sea Dogs a 2-1 lead.

Tyreque Reed cushioned the Sea Dogs lead with an RBI double in the bottom of the sixth inning, bringing home Wil Dalton and capping off a 3-1 Portland victory, their fifth consecutive win.

Brandon Walter (2-2) earned the win, striking out eight and allowing a run on one hit over seven innings, the only blemish on his record being Dunham's home run. Chase Shugart recorded his fourth save of the season, striking out the side in a hitless ninth inning.

Randy Vasquez (0-1) got the loss, allowing two runs on eight hits in five innings of work, striking out four.

The 2022 Somerset Patriots Season presented by Ford will continue on the road on Friday with a 6:00 pm game versus the Sea Dogs at Hadlock Field. Fans can catch all the action on FOX Sports New Jersey 93.5 FM | 1450 AM, the Flagship Station for Patriots Baseball.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from May 26, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.