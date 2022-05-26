May 26, 2022 Sea Dogs Game Notes

May 26, 2022 - Eastern League (EL) - Portland Sea Dogs News Release







SEA DOGS TIE SEASON-HIGH WINNING STREAK - The Portland Sea Dogs won their fourth- straight game with the 7-4 victory over the Somerset Patriots last night. Somerset took the first lead of the game in the top of the fourth inning against Portland starter Victor Santos. Josh Breaux led off with a single to left. In the next at-bat, Andres Chaparro crushed a two-run homer to left, giving the Patriots a 2-0 lead. The Sea Dogs responded in the bottom of the fourth against Patriots starter Sean Boyle. With one out in the inning, Wil Dalton sent a homer over the wall in center. It was his third long ball of the year and brought the Sea Dogs within one run, 2-1. The scoring continued in the fifth inning for both teams. In the top half, Somerset brought in a run on an Elijah Dunham solo home run, making it 3-1. In the bottom of the inning, Tyler Dearden collected a two-out single and advanced to second on a wild pitch. Brandon Howlett walked, and David Hamilton followed with a bases-clearing triple, tying the game 3-3. Portland kept their foot on the gas pedal in the bottom of the sixth, bringing in four more runs. Devlin Granberg doubled to lead off the inning and came home to score on a Pedro Castellanos home run, putting the Sea Dogs in the lead 5-3. After loading the bases, Dearden was hit by a pitch, forcing home Izzy Wilson, increasing their lead to 6-3. Two batters later, Dalton was hit by a pitch, pushing home another run to increase the lead to 7-3. The Patriots kept the pressure on by bringing in another run in the top of the eighth. Dunham led off with a base hit and Josh Breaux drove him in with a double, making it a 7-4 game. Oddanier Mosqueda entered and pitched a perfect top of the ninth, giving the Sea Dogs their 21st win of the season, 7-4.

CASTELLANOS CONTINUES TO DRIVE HOME RUNS - Pedro Castellanos drove home two more runs and now has 31 RBI this season, the second-most in the Eastern League. Castellanos leads the Portland Sea Dogs with six home runs, including one last night against the Patriots.

WELCOME BACK, RIO - LHP Rio Gomez was activated from the Injured List for the Portland Sea Dogs. His first 3 appearances last season came with High-A Greenville before his promotion to Portland. He posted a 3.43 ERA (15 ER/39.1 IP) over 26 appearances for Portland, his Double-A debut. Gomez made 16 consecutive scoreless appearances from 7/8/22-9/16/22 (24.0 IP).

WELCOME TO THE RED SOX, MR. KENNEDY - The Boston Red Sox have signed RHP Brett Kennedy to a minor league contract, assigning him to the Sea Dogs. Kennedy was pitching for the Long Island Ducks (Atlantic League) before signing with Boston and had a 2-1 record with a 3.31 ERA. He appeared in six games with the San Diego Padres in 2018, and recorded a 6.75 ERA.

HIT THE NAIL ON THE HEAD - Portland reliever Brendan Nail has not allowed a hit in his last four outings for the Sea Dogs. In that time he is 0-1 with a 0.00 ERA. He has tossed 5.0 innings allowing one run (unearned), one walk and striking out six.

THIS DATE IN SEA DOGS HISTORY - May 26, 2000: Jaime Jones hit a three-run home run with two outs in the bottom of the 13th inning to give the Sea Dogs a thrilling 5-2 win over Bowie.

PITCHING MATCHUP - LHP Brandon Walter gets the ball tonight for the Sea Dogs. His last outing was May 20th against Harrisburg and he recorded season-high 11 strikeouts in 7.0 innings. Walter allowed one run on four hits without allowing a walk. He faced the Somerset Patriots April 27th in New Jersey and he tossed 6.0 innings allowing one run on four hits while striking out seven. Walter did not issue a walk.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from May 26, 2022

May 26, 2022 Sea Dogs Game Notes - Portland Sea Dogs

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.