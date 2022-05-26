Burrows Crumbles the Congressmen in Dominant Performance to Defeat Senators

HARRISBURG, PA - Mike Burrows has been one of Altoona's most dominant starters, and tonight, he signed it into legislation. In a career-long outing of seven innings, Burrows kept Harrisburg scoreless as Altoona won its fourth straight game, 5-2, on Thursday night in the state capital.

Burrows (W, 3-0) struck out eight batters and allowed just two hits and one walk in his strong showing. It is the longest outing by a Curve starter this season and matches the most strikeouts by any Curve pitcher on the campaign. He did so on just 83 pitches, with 62 strikes. Burrows lowered his ERA to 1.90 in the win, ranking third in the Eastern League.

Matt Fraizer and Liover Peguero each hit solo home runs off starter Ronald Herrera (L, 3-3) in the win. Fraizer led off the second inning with a line-drive homer that snuck over the wall in right field for his third of the season. Later, Peguero launched a massive 382 ft home run to left field that left the bat at 104 mph on the first pitch of the third inning. It gave the Curve a 4-0 lead.

The two long balls marked the 11th straight game for Altoona hitting a home run, breaking a franchise record of 10 games that was first set in 2005. The Curve have hit 21 homers during this streak, giving them 45 home runs on the season.

Altoona got on the board first in the top of the first inning. After a lead-off single from Jared Triolo, Nick Gonzales was hit by a pitch. Peguero then lined a single that snuck through the infield, allowing both runners to score after a throwing error from second baseman Jake Alu.

Aaron Shackelford picked up his 24th RBI of the season in the third inning to round out the Curve scoring. Following the Peguero home run, Matt Gorski and Brendt CItta each singled to put runners on the corners. Shackelford then grounded into a fielder's choice that allowed Gorski to score on the play, giving Altoona a 5-0 lead.

The Senators only runs of the game came in the eighth inning. Following the outing from Burrows, Tahnaj Thomas walked Dondrei Hubbard to open the frame. Brady Lindsly then reached on a fielding error by Peguero, and the two runners advanced into scoring position on a Jackson Cluff groundout. Jack Dunn proceded to single home two runners before a pair of walks by Thomas loaded the bases. Altoona then turned to Enmanuel Mejia with two outs, who retired Wilson Garcia on one pitch to get Altoona out of the bases-loaded jam.

Mejia struck out the side in the ninth to earn the save, his second of the season. He went 1.1 innings, with three strikeouts and no hits allowed. Altoona totaled 10 hits in the win, the eighth time the Curve have recorded 10+ hits in their last 11 games.

Altoona continues their series with the Senators on Friday night at 7:00 p.m. Neither the Curve nor Senators have announced a starter for Friday's contest.

