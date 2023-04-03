Walleye Weekly

April 3, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Toledo Walleye News Release









Toledo Walleye forward Brandon Hawkins

(Toledo Walleye) Toledo Walleye forward Brandon Hawkins(Toledo Walleye)

Overall Record: 43-17-4-3, 2nd Central Division, Current Streak: 1 Winless

LAST WEEK'S RESULTS

March 31 vs. Iowa (3-1 Loss)

April 1 vs. Indy (5-4 Win)

April 2 vs. South Carolina (4-1 Loss)

THIS WEEK'S GAMES (All Times Eastern)

April 7 vs. Cincinnati at 7:15 p.m. (7:00 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN)

WALLEYE NOTES

Still sitting second: Toledo earned two of a possible six points over the three-game weekend, falling further behind the first-place Cyclones but ending with a comfortable ten-point lead over the third place Indy Fuel. On Friday, Walleye forward Ty Enns and goaltender Jan Bednar made their professional debuts in the 4-1 loss to Iowa. Saturday, Brandon Hawkins set a new Walleye record in the team's thrilling 5-4 win over Indy. The weekend concluded with a tough loss to South Carolina, 4-1, on Sunday in front of the 12th consecutive sellout crowd at the Huntington Center. This ties a sellout streak that was set between the final game of the 2021-22 regular season, ten Kelly Cup Playoff games, and the 2022-23 Opening Night in November.

The torch has been passed: In Toledo's 5-4 win over the Indy Fuel on Saturday, Brandon Hawkins tallied his 36th and 37th goals of the season to become the newest single-season goal record holder in franchise history. Coincidentally, the former record holder, Kyle Bonis, was there to witness the action as he called the game with Matt Melzak from the broadcast booth. As expected, Hawkins has been putting up impressive numbers all season long. He continues to lead the team with 76 points (37G, 39A) in 62 games while also leading the league in power play points with 35.

Rallying rookies: All five rookies that have recently joined Toledo straight out of their college careers have registered their first points as Walleye. Forward Ryan Cox leads the way with ten points (5G, 5A) in eight games, two of his five goals being the deciders in consecutive Walleye wins. The former Niagara Purple Eagle earned the ECHL Player of the Week honor after posting six points (3G, 3A) in Toledo's three games from March 24 to 26. Defensemen Derek Daschke (1G, 4A), Jake Willets (2G, 2A), and Jon McDonald (3A) have also acquired points in six games apiece. On Friday, the most recent addition to the Walleye squad, Ty Enns, notched his first pro point in the form of an assist.

Powerful penalty kill: When it comes to killing off a penalty, Toledo has little difficulty in doing so. In six total shorthanded occurrences over the weekend, the Walleye allowed zero power play goals to improve their overall penalty kill to 85.7%. Toledo has allowed only 32 power play goals this year, 16 at home and 16 on the road, and continues to lead the league in this department.

Regular season winding down: With only four games left on Toledo's regular season schedule, the Walleye will knock one of those out this week as they host Cincinnati on Friday night. In the Central Division, Toledo trails the first-place Cyclones by six points. In the ten games played between the teams this season, Toledo has generated a record of 4-4-2.

Walleye Player of the Week:

Andrew Sturtz (1 goal, 2 assists = 3 points)

Walleye Goaltender of the Week:

Sebastian Cossa (1-1-0, 4.00 GAA, .899 save %)

Images from this story

