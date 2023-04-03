Thunder Weekly, April 3, 2023

April 3, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release







WICHITA, Kan. - The Thunder closed a six-game road trip last week with three contests against Utah. Get caught up on the team with this edition of Thunder Weekly, presented by BC Construction and Remodeling.

LAST WEEK'S GAMES -

Wednesday, March 29

Wichita at Utah, 8-5 L recap

Watch highlights HERE

Friday, March 31

Wichita at Utah, 6-3 L recap

Watch highlights HERE

Saturday, April 1

Wichita at Utah, 5-3 L recap

Watch highlights HERE

THIS WEEK'S GAMES - (All times are Central)

Wednesday, April 5

Tulsa at Wichita, 10:30 a.m. Educational Day Game, presented by Butler Community College and Golden Plains Credit Union. Buy Tickets Here.

Thursday, April 6

Rapid City at Wichita, 7:05 p.m. Awful Nite. Buy Tickets Here.

Friday, April 7

Rapid City at Wichita, 7:05 p.m. Autism Acceptance Night, presented by Wichita State University Communications Science and Disorders. Buy Tickets Here.

**All games can be heard on Mixlr by searching Field Pass Hockey or on your smart phone with The Field Pass Hockey App. Watch every game live on FloHockey**

**Join Matthew Harding before every home game for the Field Pass Hockey Pregame Show. The show starts at 6:40 p.m. for home games and 3:40 on Sunday**

WICHITA

HOME: 20-8-4-0

AWAY: 10-23-2-0

OVERALL: 30-31-6-0

Last 10: 3-6-1-0

Streak: 0-3-0-0

Rank: 5th, Mountain Division, 66 points, .493 winning %

TEAM LEADERS

Goals: Michal Stinil, 27

Assists: Michal Stinil, 46

Points: Michal Stinil, 73

+/-: Jason Pineo, +2

PIM: Mark Liwiski, 187

BIG MAC - Cole MacDonald has seven points in his last four games (1g, 6a). He is second among defenseman with 51 points, tied for first with 26 power play assists and fourth in power play points with 33.

FIRSTS - Jason Pineo recorded his first goal as a pro on Wednesday and his first shorthanded goal of his career on Friday night. The rookie forward from Niagara has points in four-straight games.

WELCOME BACK - Jay Dickman returned to the lineup last week after missing five games with an injury. He tallied two goals on Wednesday and added another on Friday. Dickman finished the week with points in all three games (3g, 1a). He needs two points to equal his career-high from a season ago when he had 58 points in 65 games.

TWO POINTER - Chris McKay tallied two goals on Saturday night, which gave the Thunder a 3-1 lead in the first. The second-year defenseman notched his first multi-goal game of his career, giving him 17 points (4g, 13a) in 39 games this year.

MEECH - Michal Stinil has points in six of his last seven games, giving him 73 on the season. He is eighth in the league in points and third in the league in power play assists (24).

SPECIAL - One bright spot from this past weekend were the Thunder's special teams. Wichita has power play goals in four-straight games and goals in six of the last seven. Over the last four, the Thunder were 7-for-19 with the man advantage (36.8%). Wichita killed off all nine power plays this past week against Utah. The Thunder have gone 19-for-19 over the last four games and haven't allowed a power play goal over that stretch.

THUNDERBOLTS...Quinn Preston is second for rookies with 13 power play goals and tied for sixth in rookie scoring with 55 points...Mark Liwiski is third in the league in penalty minutes (187)...Wichita is fourth in the league in average penalty minutes per game (17.60)...Wichita is 19-8-3 when scoring first...Wichita is second at home on the power play (27.9%)...Wichita is second in the league on the penalty kill (84.2%)...

Our annual Education Day Game, presented by Butler Community College and Golden Plains Credit Union, is coming soon. If you're a teacher or work with a local school, contact our office and ask for Tucker to bring your class out as we host the Tulsa Oilers at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, April 5. Click here to buy tickets.

Autism Acceptance Night, presented by Wichita State University Communications Sciences and Disorders, is nearing as well. Join us on Friday, April 7 as we host the Rapid City Rush. We'll create a more sensory friendly environment for the game, reduce the lighting and loud music and more as we raise acceptance for those with Autism.

For just $20, get a ticket to the game and a limited edition Autism Acceptance Night t-shirt. Use the code ACCEPT when you check out.

Looking to bring the family? Take advantage of our Ollie's Family Four Pack for April 7. Get four tickets, a $20 Ollie's Bargain Outlet gift card and four team photos for just $40. Use the code FUN when you check out. Buy tickets here.

Single game tickets are on sale now. Fans can purchase tickets online HERE, at the Select-A-Seat Box Office at INTRUST Bank Arena or by calling the Thunder office at 316-264-4625.

Several outstanding promotions remain on our schedule for the season.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 3, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.