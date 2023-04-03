ECHL Transactions - April 3
April 3, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, April 3, 2023:
AMATEUR TRYOUT PLAYERS RELEASED (unrestricted free agents):
Iowa:
Marek Korencik, D
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Florida:
Jake Smith, F
Trois-Rivières:
William Lavalliere, G
Utah:
Vladislav Mikhalchuk, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
Add Dajon Mingo, D added to active roster (claimed from Cincinnati)
Delete Bryce Martin, D placed on reserve
Delete Nick Rivera, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/30)
Cincinnati:
Delete Matt Cairns, D loaned to Milwaukee
Delete Spencer Taylor, G released as EBUG
Florida:
Add Ashton Calder, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add Chayse Primeau, F returned from loan to Charlotte
Delete Olivier LeBlanc, D recalled by Cleveland
Idaho:
Add Nicholas Canade, D activated from reserve
Delete Dawson Barteaux, D recalled to Texas by Dallas
Orlando:
Add Dmitri Semykin, D activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Dmitri Semykin, D recalled to Syracuse by Tampa Bay
Delete Garret Sparks, G loaned to Springfield
Rapid City:
Add Logan Nelson, F activated from reserve
Delete Lucas Feuk, F placed on reserve
South Carolina:
Delete Anthony Del Gaizo, F loaned to Milwaukee
Trois-Rivières:
Add Philippe Desrosiers, G assigned by Laval
Wichita:
Delete Austin Crossley, D suspended by team, removed from roster
Worcester:
Add Nick Fea, F signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Nick Fea, F placed on reserve
Delete Philip Beaulieu, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/30)
