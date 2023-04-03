ECHL Transactions - April 3

April 3, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, April 3, 2023:

AMATEUR TRYOUT PLAYERS RELEASED (unrestricted free agents):

Iowa:

Marek Korencik, D

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Florida:

Jake Smith, F

Trois-Rivières:

William Lavalliere, G

Utah:

Vladislav Mikhalchuk, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Add Dajon Mingo, D added to active roster (claimed from Cincinnati)

Delete Bryce Martin, D placed on reserve

Delete Nick Rivera, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/30)

Cincinnati:

Delete Matt Cairns, D loaned to Milwaukee

Delete Spencer Taylor, G released as EBUG

Florida:

Add Ashton Calder, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Chayse Primeau, F returned from loan to Charlotte

Delete Olivier LeBlanc, D recalled by Cleveland

Idaho:

Add Nicholas Canade, D activated from reserve

Delete Dawson Barteaux, D recalled to Texas by Dallas

Orlando:

Add Dmitri Semykin, D activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Dmitri Semykin, D recalled to Syracuse by Tampa Bay

Delete Garret Sparks, G loaned to Springfield

Rapid City:

Add Logan Nelson, F activated from reserve

Delete Lucas Feuk, F placed on reserve

South Carolina:

Delete Anthony Del Gaizo, F loaned to Milwaukee

Trois-Rivières:

Add Philippe Desrosiers, G assigned by Laval

Wichita:

Delete Austin Crossley, D suspended by team, removed from roster

Worcester:

Add Nick Fea, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Nick Fea, F placed on reserve

Delete Philip Beaulieu, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/30)

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 3, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.