Anthony Del Gaizo Loaned to AHL's Milwaukee Admirals

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, announced today that forward Anthony Del Gaizo has been loaned to the Milwaukee Admirals of the AHL. Del Gaizo will join his brother, Marc, in Milwaukee.

Del Gaizo, 25, earns his first call-up to the AHL after playing 64 games for the Stingrays, where he tallied 48 points on 17 goals and 31 assists. The first-year pro posted a 12-game point streak from February 25th through March 25th where he amassed 17 points on six goals and 11 assists. Del Gaizo is currently in the top 20 among ECHL rookies in assists and points.

Prior to turning pro, the native of Basking Ridge, NJ played four seasons at the University of Massachusetts where he suited up for 132 games, totaling 40 points on 17 goals and 23 assists, and was a part of their 2021 NCAA National Championship team. In his final season of junior hockey in 2017-18, Del Gaizo served as captain of the Muskegon Lumberjacks and was named the USHL Player of the Year after leading the league with 72 points and 40 goals scored.

The Stingrays return to action and battle the in-state rivals, the Greenville Swamp Rabbits, at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena this Thursday, April 6th at 7:05 p.m.

