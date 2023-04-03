Martin and Mayhew Added to Grizzlies' Roster for Playoff Push

April 3, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release









Utah Grizzlies' Luke Martin on the ice

(Utah Grizzlies) Utah Grizzlies' Luke Martin on the ice(Utah Grizzlies)

West Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies have signed defenseman Kyle Mayhew, who just recently completed a 5 year college career at the University of Denver. In addition, defenseman Luke Martin has been reassigned to the Grizzlies from the AHL's Colorado Eagles.

Mayhew was a key defenseman on the DU 2022 national championship club, where he was a teammate with current Grizzlies forward Cameron Wright. Mayhew was a combined +51 in 5 seasons at Denver, where he scored 6 goals and 29 assists in 153 games. Mayhew is from Anaheim Hills, California and is listed at 5'8" and 160 pounds. Mayhew will wear number 6 for Utah.

Martin was a member of the 2021-2022 ECHL All-Rookie Team, where he helped lead Utah to their first division title in team history. Martin last season had 43 points (10 goals, 33 assists) in 59 regular season games. In the 2022 Kelly Cup Playoffs Martin had 2 goals and 10 assists in 17 games. Martin was named to the 2023 ECHL All-Star team with Jacksonville, where he scored 25 points (8 goals, 17 assists) in 25 games. Luke appeared in 28 AHL games with the Colorado Eagles and had 1 goal and 8 assists and a +8 rating. Martin was a 2nd round draft pick (52nd overall) by the Carolina Hurricanes in 2017. He played his college hockey at the University of Michigan from 2016-2020. Martin will wear number 44 for the Grizzlies, a number he wore last season.

The push for the playoff is on as the Grizzlies have 6 games left in the regular season. Utah is at Idaho on Wednesday and Friday night. The Grizz host Idaho on Saturday. April 8 at 7:10 pm. Utah is home vs Tulsa on April 12, 14-15 at 7:10 pm each night. Star Wars and Fan Appreciation Night is on April 15 for the regular season finale. Tickets are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 3, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.