Bear Bites - Solar Bears Newsletter Presented by VyStar Credit Union

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Solar Bears were unable to capture a victory this weekend, falling 1-0 and 3-2 in games this past Friday and Saturday night at AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center. Orlando will hit the road this week for a two-game set against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits.

THIS WEEK'S GAMES:

Friday, April 7 at Greenville Swamp Rabbits at 7:05 p.m.

Saturday. April 8 at Greenville Swamp Rabbits at 7:05 p.m.

The Orlando Solar Bears, along with VyStar Credit Union, have announced the launch of a co-branded debit card, available now for all VyStar Credit Union members.

Fans can get a Solar Bears debit card when they open a VyStar account with a minimum balance of $5 at any branch location. They can also apply for membership online at apply.vystarcu.org but will need to visit a branch to get a Solar Bears card. Current members can request a co-branded card by visiting a branch, calling 800-445-6289 or speaking to a VyChat representative at www.vystarcu.org.

AT A GLANCE:

SEASON RECORD: 30-29-7-1 (.507)

LAST WEEK'S RECORD: 0-2-0-0

RECORD IN LAST 10 GAMES: 3-6-1-0

EASTERN CONFERENCE PLACE: 11th of 14

ACTIVE LEADERS:

TOP SCORER: Tristin Langan - 54 points

MOST GOALS: Ross Olsson - 28 goals

MOST ASSISTS: Michael Brodzinski - 39 assists

PIM LEADER: Ross Olsson - 148 PIM

PLUS-MINUS LEADER: Dmitry Semykin - +5

LAST WEEK'S GAMES:

Friday, March 31 vs. Jacksonville: 0-1 L

The Solar Bears were unable to solve Icemen goaltender Charles Williams, who made 27 saves to earn his second shutout of the season. Luke Lynch scored the lone goal of the game on a shorthanded goal in the second period.

Saturday, April 1 vs. Jacksonville: 2-3 L

Orlando found themselves down by three goals for the second time in the last three games against the Icemen, but unlike March 24, the Solar Bears were unable to come all the way back this time. Eric Esposito got the Solar Bears on the board in the first period with his first professional goal. Max Cajkovic brought the Solar Bears to within one goal in the first minute of the third period, but Icemen goaltender Parker Gahagan shut the door from there, making 34 saves in the game. Icemen forward Derek Lodermeier scored twice, including the game-winning goal to earn first star honors.

BITES:

Eric Esposito scored his first professional goal Saturday night against Jacksonville. He became the sixth different Solar Bear to score their first professional goal this season.

The Solar Bears were officially eliminated from playoff contention with their loss Saturday night.

Max Cajkovic became the ninth Solar Bear this season to record 10+ goals, picking up his 10th goal of the season Saturday night vs. Jacksonville.

BEARS IN THE NHL:

Several former Solar Bears currently occupy spots on NHL rosters for the 2022-23 season - here we will track their progress:

Connor Ingram - Goaltender - Arizona Coyotes - 27 GP, 6-13-8, .907%

Darcy Kuemper - Goaltender - Washington Capitals - 53 GP, 21-25-6, .910%

Mason Marchment - Forward - Dallas Stars - 67 GP, 12g-19a

Ryan Reaves - Forward - Minnesota Wild - 55 GP, 5g-9a

