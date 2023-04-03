Stingrays Weekly Report: April 3, 2023

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays enter today in first place in the South Division and have clinched a playoff berth following a three-game sweep of three Central Division teams. This week, the Rays return to South Carolina for a bout in Greenville against the Swamp Rabbits on Thursday before returning home on Friday and Saturday to host the Florida Everblades for the final time this regular season.

STINGRAYS RECORD: 40-21-4-1

LAST WEEK: 3-0-0-0

FRIDAY: SOUTH CAROLINA 11, CINCINNATI CYCLONES 0

(Heritage Bank Center - Cincinnati, OH)

Tarek Baker scored at the 2:09 mark of the first period that started an offensive onslaught for South Carolina. The Stingrays went on to score 10 additional goals in their 11-0 defeat of the top seed in the Central Division, the Cincinnati Cyclones. Kevin O'Neil led the way offensively with a hat trick through the first 18:59 of the first period and rookie Connor Hall added his first professional goal in his pro hockey debut. Bear Hughes and Austin Magera added power play tallies in the second frame for a 7-0 advantage after two periods. Anthony Del Gaizo opened the third period with a pair of goals before Baker Shore tallied his first professional goal and Magera added his second of the game. Tyler Wall earned his second shutout in the last 14 days with a 17-save performance.

SATURDAY: SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS 3, FORT WAYNE KOMETS 0

(Allen County War Memorial Coliseum - Fort Wayne, IN)

The Stingrays jumped out to a 1-0 lead midway through the first period on a deflected shot from Kevin O'Neil that would serve as the game-winner. Austin Magera added his third tally of the weekend and Max Humitz extended his point streak to seven games with a goal to close out the first period. The South Carolina defense took over, limiting Fort Wayne to only 24 shots as Clay Stevenson earned his third shutout of the season.

SUNDAY: SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS 4, TOLEDO WALLEYE 1

(Huntington Center - Toledo, OH)

Kevin O'Neil got the Stingrays on the board for the second straight night midway through the first period before the Walleye evened the score on a power play tally late in the first frame. Michael Kim's eighth tally of the year halfway through the second period served as the game-winner for the Stingrays in their 4-1 victory over Toledo. Max Humitz and Josh Wilkins added their 20th goals of the season to put the game out of reach behind a 23-save effort from Tyler Wall.

THIS WEEK

Thursday, April 6: at Greenville Swamp Rabbits, 7:05 p.m. (Bon Secours Wellness Arena)

Friday, April 7: vs. Florida Everblades, 7:05 p.m. (North Charleston Coliseum)

Saturday, April 8: vs. Florida Everblades, 6:05 p.m. (North Charleston Coliseum)

Video Coverage: FloHockey; Radio Coverage: Stingrays Broadcast Network

STINGRAYS LEADERS

Goals: 23 - Bear Hughes

Assists: 39 -Josh Wilkins

Points: 59 - Josh Wilkins

Plus/Minus: Plus-27 - Connor Moore

Penalty Minutes: 90 - Chaz Reddekopp

Shots On Goal: 178 - Bear Hughes

Wins: 19 - Tyler Wall

Goals Against Average: 2.48 - Clay Stevenson

Save Percentage: 0.918 - Clay Stevenson

WE'RE BACK

The Stingrays clinched a spot in the 2023 Kelly Cup Playoffs on Sunday behind a 4-1 victory over the Toledo Walleye. A year after missing the playoffs for the second time in franchise history, South Carolina sits at the top of the division with a record of 40-21-4-1 and holds a three-point lead over the Jacksonville Icemen. While all the playoff spots can be claimed this upcoming weekend, the final placement will have to wait. The Stingrays hold their own destiny with six games remaining this season and a chance to clinch the top spot in the South with a few more victories.

ROAD WARRIORS

The mark of a great team is the ability to win on the road, and South Carolina proved they can do that with a trio of victories in the Midwest this past weekend. The Stingrays are 19-12-2-1 away from the North Charleston Coliseum and have outscored opponents 115-93 on the road this season. The Stingrays' penalty kill has been better on the road as well, killing off 81.3% of shorthanded opportunities compared to their season average of 79.7%, and have scored four of their seven shorthanded goals on the road.

GOALTENDING WONDERS

The Stingrays tandem of Clay Stevenson and Tyler Wall have been one of the best pairings since the month of March began. In the last 16 games, the duo has led the Stingrays to a 11-5 record with a 2.10 goals-against average and a .914 save percentage. Tyler Wall has been perfect since March 4th, posting an 8-0 record and leading the charge behind a 1.76 goals-against average and a .927 save percentage. Stevenson has been close behind with a save percentage of .916 and a goals-against average of 2.56 despite a 2-5 record. The Stingrays will need Stevenson and Wall to continue performing at high-end levels to make a deep run into the postseason.

