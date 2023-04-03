TRANSACTION NEWS : (D) Dawson Barteaux Has Been Recalled by the Texas Stars

BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the Dallas Stars (@DallasStars), and Steelheads Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen announced today that defenseman Dawson Barteaux has been reassigned to the Texas Stars (AHL) by the Dallas Stars (NHL).

Barteaux, 23, has totaled 24 points (2G, 22A) with Idaho this year. He scored his first ECHL on Feb. 10 in a 6-1 win vs. Tulsa and has registered six assists in his last eight games.

Under a National Hockey league contract with Dallas, the 6-foot-1, 195lb native of Foxwarren, MB has accumulated 32 points (2G, 30A) in 73 career ECHL games while notching five points (2G, 3A) in 55 career AHL games with Texas.

He was originally drafted by the Dallas in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft, 6th round, #168 overall.

Idaho hosts Utah this Wednesday and Friday from the Idaho Central Arena for a 7:10 p.m. puck drop in the final two regular season games of the season. Watch the game on FloHockey or listen on the Steelheads flagship station, 95.3 FM KTIK "The Ticket".

