Komets Clinch Playoff Spot

Fort Wayne, IN - Despite dropping three games last weekend, the Komets secured the fourth and final playoff spot in the Central Division with a Wheeling loss Saturday at Cincinnati. The team will play home playoff games on Tuesday, April 25, Friday, April 28, and Sunday, April 30 (if necessary). Tickets for home playoff games are on sale now at the Coliseum ticket office and ticketmaster.com. The Komets have qualified for post-season play 61 times since 1952. With six games remaining in the regular season, the Komets host Kalamazoo this Friday at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum.

Last Week's Results:

Fri. 3/31 at Kalamazoo FW 3 - KAL 4 L

Sat. 4/1 vs South Carolina FW 0 - SC 3 L

Sun. 4/2 vs Iowa FW 4 - IW 5 L

About last week - On Friday, the Komets travel to Kalamazoo for the final time this season. The Komets surrendered the game's first two goals, but got on the scoreboard at :56 of the second period when Tristian Pelletier scored his fourth of the season. The Wings quickly put the lead back up to two with a goal at 1:40. In the third, Oliver Cooper and Shawn Boudrias found the back of the net to tie the game. With a 3-3 score, the Komets took two penalties to give the Wings a five-on-three power play. Kalamazoo scored at 9:52 to go ahead and eventually take the game 4-3. Ryan Fanti took the loss, making 36 saves.

The South Carolina Stingrays made their first regular season visit to Fort Wayne on Saturday and blanked the Komets 3-0. All three goals were scored in the first period. South Carolina goaltender Clay Stevenson stopped all 24 Komet shots. Rylan Parenteau got the loss, making 38 saves for the Komets.

On Sunday, the Komets finished their season series with the Iowa Heartlanders. The Komets could not secure the game's first goal as the Heartlanders grabbed the lead on their second shot at 2:30 of the first period. Darien Kielb scored at 2:13 on a power play to tie the game in the second period. Drake Rymsha scored a power-play goal at 19:00 off a pass from Shawn Boudrias to give the Komets the lead after two periods. In the third, Rymsha scored again at 9:38, followed by a Garrett Van Wyhe tally at 12:05 to put the Komets up by two; however, the Heartlanders rallied with three goals in the final seven minutes to steal the win 5-4. Corbin Kaczperski made 26 saves in the loss.

Komet streaks-

Road Points: Mark Rassell, 3 games, (3g, 2a)

Komet leaders--

Points: Tye Felhaber, 63 (14g, 49a)

Goals: Shawn Boudrias, 31

Assists: Tye Felhaber, 48

Power Play Goals: Drake Rymsha 9

Short-Handed Goals: Oliver Cooper, 2

Game Winning Goals: Shawn Boudrias, 5

Shots: Shawn Boudrias, 228

PIM: Joe Masonius, 136

Plus/Minus: Marcus McIvor +23

Home Points: Tye Felhaber 30 (6g, 24a)

Home Goals: Shawn Boudrias, 16

Home Assists: Tye Felhaber, 24

Road Points: Tye Felhaber 32 (8g, 24a)

Road Goals: Shawn Boudrias 13

Road Assists: Tye Felhaber, 24

Goaltenders

Appearances: 31 Ryan Fanti

Wins: 14, Ryan Fanti

Saves: 877, Ryan Fanti

Goals against Avg: 3.27, Rylan Parenteau

Save percentage: 0.895, Ryan Fanti

Special K's - The Komets killed 14 of 15 power plays last weekend while scoring twice on the man-advantage on 11 total chances.

Next week - The Komets host Kalamazoo on Friday before traveling to Wheeling on Saturday.

Icing the puck - Dan Maggio and Shawn Boudrias registered their 100th career pro point last weekend. Jackson Pierson is the 15th Indiana native to play for the Komets. Drake Rymsha has scored two goals in a game five times this season. The Komets have killed off 13 straight power plays at home. Sunday's loss to Iowa was the first time the Komets lost in regulation when leading after two periods. The Komets have given up 88 goals in the first periods this season while scoring 88 in the second. The team is second in the league averaging 3.76 goals per game but ranks 27th in goals against 3.83.

This Weekend's Promotions ---

KIDS SEAT FREE NIGHT - FRIDAY APRIL 7 -- Kids under 12 receive one FREE ticket (any location) with the purchase of a full price paid adult ticket. An adult full price ticket must be purchased to activate the offer. Purchase your tickets at the Memorial Coliseum Ticket Office to take advantage of this offer.

