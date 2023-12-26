Walleye Weekly No. 10: December 26, 2023

Toledo Walleye celebrate a goal

Overall Record: 17-4-1-2, 1st Central Division, Current Streak: 6 Won

LAST WEEK'S RESULTS

December 23 vs Cincinnati (5-2 Win)

THIS WEEK'S GAMES (All Times Eastern)

December 27 vs Cincinnati (7:15 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN)

December 29 at Kalamazoo (7 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230)

December 30 vs Cincinnati (7:15 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN)

December 31 at Fort Wayne (7:30 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230)

WALLEYE NOTES

Seventeenth on Saturday: The Toledo Walleye claimed a 5-2 victory over the Cincinnati Cyclones on Saturday night at the Huntington Center. Brandon Hawkins and Conlan Keenan each tallied one goal and one assist to lead the offense. Sam Craggs, Alexandre Doucet, and Mitch Lewandowski each added goals to round out the scoring. Riley McCourt and Brandon Kruse both tallied two assists in the contest while Riley Sawchuk, Chase Gresock, Kirill Tyutyayev, and Adrien Beraldo each collected one assist. Jan Bednar claimed the win, saving 26 of 28 shots on goal.

Win-ter wonderland: The Toledo Walleye have been red-hot as of late, winning their last six games overall, as well as their last six road games. The six-game winning streak overtakes the previous season-high of five games set earlier this season. The Walleye have also been hot overall in the month of December, as they are 8-1-0-1 since the calendar flipped from November.

Lending Lewandowski: Forward Mitch Lewandowski is riding an eleven-game point streak during which he has tallied twelve points (4G, 8A). Lewandowski's point streak is the longest by any player in the ECHL this season. This is the second point streak of seven of more games with points as Lewandowski had a seven-game point streak earlier this season.

Kruse-ing down Madison: Forward Brandon Kruse has been hot since the calendar flipped to December. In ten December contests, Kruse has collected fourteen points (6G, 8A) and is riding an eight-game point streak (4G, 8A). Kruse is on pace for a career year, as he has 22 points (8G, 14A) in 24 games played. Kruse has already set a career-high for goals in a season and is on pace to clear his assist and points highs of 37 and 44 respectively from last season. Kruse is currently on pace for 66 points this season (24G, 42A).

Top tier Hawk-ey: Forward Brandon Hawkins is riding a six-game point streak, including a five-game assist streak. Hawkins has collected ten points (4G, 6A) during his point streak. Hawkins is top-three in the ECHL in points with 34. Hawkins leads the Walleye in assists (19) and points (34) and is tied with Sam Craggs for the lead in goals (15).

The final week: The Walleye will play four games in the final week of 2023, two at home and two on the road before starting the 2024 calendar. The week will begin on Wednesday when the Fish host the Cincinnati Cyclones. The Fish will head to Kalamazoo to face the Wings on Friday, return home for another match with the Cyclones on Saturday, before closing out December in Fort Wayne against the Komets on Sunday night.

Walleye Player of the Week:

Conlan Keenan (1G, 1A; +2)

Walleye Goaltender of the Week:

Jan Bednar (1-0-0, 2.00 GAA, .929 SVP)

